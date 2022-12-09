How Good Are The Youngsters Playing In The PNC Championship?

It’s one of the unique events on the golfing calendar as the PNC Championship sees golfing Champions of all ages tee it up with relatives young and old over the course of two days of light-hearted action in Florida.

20 players who have either won a Major or the Player Championship are invited and they’ll play alongside sons, daughters or parents in the scramble format at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son Charlie will be the main attraction again as they appear in the event for a third straight year – despite Tiger’s recent foot injury that prevented him from playing in the Hero World Challenge.

The Woods and Woods pairing finished second last year behind John Daly and son, with John Daly II (aka ‘Little John’) being a real chip off the old block with all the same mannerisms and even swing as his old man.

There’s a combined 73 Major Championships between the pros in the field, but all eyes will be on their playing partners at the PNC Championship, with Justin Thomas returning with his father Mike, the Champions of two years ago.

Jordan Spieth is making his debut alongside his father Shawn and Nelly Korda is back with her father – former tennis player Petr Korda.

It’s the youngsters who people want to see though, mainly Woods and Daly Jr, but there are plenty of other young stars to watch out for. How good are the youngsters in the PNC Championship though?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger & Charlie Woods

We know almost everything about young Charlie apart from his actual handicap. He’s a scratch golfer though and at just 13 he’s actually managed to outdrive his old man recently – he also shot a career-best 68 at the final round of the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship.

John & John Daly II

Little John is a carbon copy of his dad on the golf course and the two shot 60-57 to win the PNC Championship last year. Daly II is in his second year on the golf team at the University of Arkansas and finished third in the Florida Amateur this summer.

David & Brady Duval

Former world number one David Duval’s son Brady is a high school junior at a golf academy in Florida while his family still resides in Colorado, so he’s obviously taking things seriously as he looks to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Annika Sorenstam & Will Magee

Annika Sorenstam is playing in the event with 11-year-old son Will McGee as Replacements for Tom Watson after he was involved in a go-karting accident. Young McGee has already shown some signs of taking after his mum, as he got a hole-in-one while playing a par-three course back in June.