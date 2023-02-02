How Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Feels About Tom Brady’s NFL Retirement

Another source close to Brady and Bündchen downplayed the narrative that the former returning for a 23rd NFL season was the driving force behind the couple’s split, telling PEOPLE it was “far from the only issue” in their marriage.

Brady, who turns 46 in August, spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before finishing his career with a three-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won six titles with New England and another ring with Tampa Bay, cementing his status as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

What’s next for Brady? Well, he signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX back in May to be the network’s No. 1 Analyst after retirement. So, he’ll presumably soon shift into the broadcast booth, even if it won’t necessarily be for the upcoming Super Bowl.

Bündchen, meanwhile, is “extremely busy in her career and life” and “optimistic about her future,” a source told PEOPLE.

It’s nice to see Brady and Bündchen on good terms as they turn over new leaves.