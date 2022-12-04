How Georgia football’s win, other Saturday results impact final College Football Playoff picture

ATLANTA — TCU, Alabama, Ohio State and USC all enter Sunday wondering about where things stand with regard to their College Football Playoff hopes. Alabama head Coach Nick Saban went on Fox during the Michigan-Purdue game to try and pitch Alabama’s case, bringing up hypothetical gambling lines and team talent, and not his team’s losses to Tennessee and LSU. Georgia has no such politicking to do. The Bulldogs made their statement on the field once again, as Georgia walked to a 50-30 win over LSU. The same LSU team that beat Alabama earlier this season.

“Our team kind of played this game like they played the whole season: unbelievably well in spurts and unbelievably poor in spurts, and answered the bell when they had to,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. “I’m proud of ’em. They’ve handled that all year. I want to give a lot of credit to Brian Kelly and the LSU team that never went away, never quit fighting. .” Related: Georgia football-LSU instant observations as Bulldogs come out on top in 2022 SEC Championship The only drama for Georgia is selection Sunday comes with who the Bulldogs will be facing. Some think it could be TCU, with the Horned Frogs losing 31-28 in overtime to Kansas State on Saturday. Others have suggested Ohio State, who fell 45-23 to Michigan in its last game. There are those out there still clinging to the idea that Alabama could Squeeze into the playoff, but those people are all wearing crimson.