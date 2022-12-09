How freshman Jude Gibson is leading Ballard basketball into a new era

Ballard entered the 2022-2023 boys basketball season with a couple of huge question marks.

The Bombers, state Qualifiers from 2019-2021 and a 16-7 team a year ago, lost the last big pieces of that amazing four-year run with the graduation of 6-3 guard Ashton Hermann and powerful 6-7 center Kale Krough.

Hermann, now at Drury College in Springfield, Missouri, led all of Class 3A in scoring last year at 27.1 points per game. Krogh, now a member of the Iowa football team, averaged 11.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

Enter Jude Gibson.

Gibson has taken the basketball court by Storm for Ballard to start off his freshman year.

“Jude has got it all,” Ballard senior guard Austin Shoen said. “He’s got the athleticism and he can shoot, score and pass. But on top of that his attitude is really good. He’s got accountability.”

