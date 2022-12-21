How former Wisconsin star Sydney Hilley balances ‘adulting’ with volleyball

Sydney Hilley is in the early phases of what she calls “adulting.”

As such, she’s taken her first step down her chosen grown up career path, starting a job in the life sciences world a few weeks ago.

But she still is keeping one foot in her volleyball world, working as a club Coach and signing up with one of the professional Ventures hoping to get established in the United States.

Hilley, the four-time All-American setter for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team, will continue her playing career, at least for a little while this spring. She recently signed on with Athletes Unlimited for its spring tour of college campuses that will include a stop at the UW Field House for a match against the Badgers.

“It is going to be weird thinking that I will not be wearing a Wisconsin jersey while I’m playing in the Field House,” Hilley said. “But I also think it will be really cool to come back and play against some of my old teammates and see the fans in that environment again. I do miss the Field House so much.”

Hilley also is open to the idea of ​​playing AU’s fall season, but only if she can make it work alongside her new “real” job. She was recently hired as a manufacturing scientist for Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a multinational company based in Chaska, Minnesota.

It’s the kind of job she envisioned during the student part of her life at UW, where she earned her undergraduate degree in Genetics and a Master’s in applied biotechnology.

“It was actually a lot harder to find a job than I thought it would be,” Hilley said. “But when I saw this company and this job open up I was super excited just because the culture of the company really reminded me of our Championship manual at Wisconsin volleyball. So I was like, oh, I could see myself fitting in nicely here.”

It also worked out geographically for Hilley, a native of the Twin Cities area.

“I’m not a complete grown up because I’m still living with my parents so I get meals cooked for me and my laundry done,” she said.

Hilley had been waffling over whether to continue to pursue a pro volleyball career or move on to her life’s work. She got an introduction into the pro volleyball world in the spring and summer when she spent a month in Turkey training with a premier team and then playing for a team in Puerto Rico in the summer.

It was a phone conversation with US National Team Coach Karch Kiraly that helped clarify her priorities.

“He was asking me to do the PanAm Games and he said, ‘I’ve got to ask you, do you see yourself still playing and trying to be on the National Team in five years?'” Hilley said. “I was like, um, I don’t know about that. I’ve wanted to start my career. I also have a long relationship with my boyfriend (former UW and Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan). There’s a lot of stuff that plays into life other than volleyball.

“So I had to give him an honest answer that I honestly don’t know. That was a hard reflection for me, a hard conclusion to come to, just because I’ve put so much into volleyball. But I’m also in a place where I have other options and other things I want to pursue.”

It is a dilemma that generations of volleyball players have faced as their college careers ended and the only professional options were overseas. But that could be in the process of changing, thanks to Athletes Unlimited, which will be going into its third season, and two prospective Leagues that are planning to launch in 2024.

“The reason why I didn’t want to continue playing was the overseas aspect,” Hilley said. “It’s a huge sacrifice to go to a different country where they speak a different language and you’re all alone for a long period of time. So having a league that’s in the United States in AU was perfect because I could continue playing and still be in my country where I speak the same language as everyone else.

“So it’s pretty cool to be able to pursue a job that uses my degree and be able to play volleyball and still be in the same country as my family and my boyfriend. As long as that can continue happening I can see myself still playing.”

Hilley’s real employer has given her the OK to participate in AU’s spring season, a commitment of about five weeks that will include a series of nine exhibition matches against college teams between March 23 and April 21. The highlight for her, obviously, will be the match against the Badgers on April 5.

Other spring contests will be played at Louisville, Kentucky, Ohio State, Minnesota, Texas, Baylor, Howard and Penn State. The 15-member team will also play intrasquad matches at two large youth tournaments.

“It’s going to feel like I’m in college again because we’re going on the road, playing teams and the next night playing someone else,” said Hilley. “I think it will be pretty fun. I know some of the girls and I’m excited to keep playing.”

AU, which also operates softball and lacrosse Leagues and will launch a basketball league in January, has run volleyball competition the past two springs but will move to the fall in 2023. League play has gone for four weeks with Captains drafting new teams each week, with all the matches played in the Dallas area.

The other two Leagues are looking for a more traditional look, with Franchises located in different cities. The Pro Volleyball Federation, which has financial backing from former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, recently announced its first franchise in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The owner of that franchise is Dan DeVos, who has a limited share of the Chicago Cubs and owns the NBA’s Orlando Magic. There are expected to be eight to 10 teams in the Inaugural season, with Franchises also set to be in Columbus, Ohio, and Dallas.

The other enterprise, League One Volleyball (LOVB, pronounced love) has yet to announce details, but has signed its first two players, former Nebraska and National Team players Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes.

UW Coach Kelly Sheffield thinks the time is right for pro volleyball in the US, with the growth of the sport at all age levels and expanding geographically from its traditional hotbeds.

“It’s huge,” Sheffield said. “It’s ripe. This is the time. We’ve had some little startups but it was a person who was trying to fund the whole deal. These are deep pocketed people that own other franchises in other major sports that see the potential. A lot of people have invested a lot of time, research and networking. These are teams of people that are seeing the potential and want to do this right.

“Do I think 10 years from now we’ll see three leagues? That would probably be tough to picture. But so many people are seeing the possibilities in this. It’s an exciting time for the players in our sport to have the opportunity to stay here in the country and get paid well being a professional athlete. It’s long overdue.”

Hilley agrees and is excited about the possibilities for college players with pro aspirations.

“I think there is a huge opportunity for it,” she said. “I kind of wish that all three of the Leagues would come together and make one really good product. But I think they’re going to be able to coexist. There are so many players that are Overseas that would love to come play in their home country.”

