How former Tennessee stars are performing

The 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing. Tennessee has seven alumni currently active in the NBA, including five who were recruited and coached by Rick Barnes. GoVols247 takes a look at how the former Tennessee basketball stars are performing in the league just over two months into their respective seasons.

Tobias HarrisPhiladelphia 76ers

Harris is in his 12th season in the NBA and a regular starter for the 76ers. The former one-and-done five-star with the Vols is averaging 17.0 points per game this season and has started in each of Philly’s 25 games this season. Harris is also averaging 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals. He’s shooting 48.% from the field, 40.4% from three and 85.4% from the free throw line.

Grant WilliamsBoston Celtics

Williams is in his fourth season in the NBA and coming off a season in which he helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals by averaging a career-best 7.8 points. Boston currently has the best record in the NBA (22-7) as Williams has started in 13 of 28 games he’s played in. The two-time SEC Player of the Year Winner is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals while mostly coming off the bench. Williams is shooting 55.4% from the field and 46.5% from three.

Josh Richardsonthe San Antonio Spurs

Richardson is in his eighth season and after averaging 10.2 points in 65 games last season, the former Tennessee guard is averaging 10.7 points in 21 games this year with the Spurs. With three starts under his belt, Richardson is chipping in 2.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.3% from the field and 36.8% from three over 23.2 minutes.

Admiral SchofieldOrlando Magic

Schofield is a fourth-year pro and is in his second year with the Magic. He’s played in 18 of 29 games this season without a start and is averaging 12.3 minutes per game. Schofield is averaging 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.3% from three.

Keon Johnsonthe Portland Trail Blazers

Johnson is in his second season with Portland after being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers midway through last season. He’s played in just nine games this season and is averaging 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds when he does play. Johnson recently returned from a hip injury that cost him just over a month of games.

Kennedy ChandlerMemphis Grizzlies

Chandler is in his first season with the Grizzlies after being drafted by his hometown team with the 38th overall pick in this past summer’s NBA Draft. The former Tennessee point guard hasn’t played much this season, but is in a great situation as he learns from And Morant and Tyus Jones. Still, Chandler has a pair of impressive performances of late with Morant missing time.

In a 101-93 win over the Miami Heat on Dec. 5, Chandler scored nine points to go along with five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 26 minutes. Chandler then scored eight points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and a block in 23 minutes in a 128-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Jaden SpringerPhiladelphia 76ers

Springer is currently in his second season with the 76ers. He’s played in just four games this season as he has split time between the NBA and G-League. When he has played this year, Springer is averaging 2.8 minutes per game.