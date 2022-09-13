How former players performed in Week 1

Alabama had 53 former players on active rosters to begin the NFL season. The next closest is Ohio State with 47 active players on active rosters. It is safe to say that head coach Nick Saban and his staff have done a phenomenal job of sending their players to the league. It is a testament to how much success Alabama has seen since Saban arrived in 2007.

Several players that highlight the list of players on active rosters are Derrick Henry, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa. All three are captains of their respective teams. Interestingly enough, Alabama has a player on almost every NFL team outside of the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Some of the Rookies from Alabama suffered injuries either during training camp or in their time at Alabama. Therefore, they will miss a period of time before making their debuts. Players like Jameson Williams, John Metchie III, Slade Bolden, and Brian Robinson Jr. are all out for several weeks.

Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how former Alabama players performed in Week 1 of the NFL season.

A’Shawn Robinson – Los Angeles Rams



Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson’s Stats vs. Bills:

5 tackles

Terrell Lewis – Los Angeles Rams



(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Lewis’ Stats vs. Bills:

3 tackles 1 INT

Mark Ingram II – New Orleans Saints



(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Ingram II’s Stats vs. Falcons:

4 carries 22 yards

Rashaan Evans – Atlanta Falcons



(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Evans’ Stats vs. Saints:

6 tackles 1 fumble recovery

Eddie Jackson – Chicago Bears



Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson’s Stats versus the 49ers:

3 tackles 1 INT

Levi Wallace – Pittsburgh Steelers



Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace’s Stats vs. Bengals:

3 tackles

Minkah Fitzpatrick – Pittsburgh Steelers



Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzpatrick’s Stats vs. Bengals:

14 tackles 1 INT 1 TD 1 blocked PAT

Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers



(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Harris’ Stats vs. Bengals:

10 carries 23 rushing yards 2 receptions 3 receiving yards 1 ReTD

Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles



Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hurts’ Stats vs. Lions:

18 CMP / 32 ATT 243 PaYds 17 Rushes 90 RuYds 1 RuTD

Isaiah Buggs – Detroit Lions



(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Buggs’ Stats vs. Eagles:

3 tackles

Mac Jones – New England Patriots



Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats vs. Dolphins:

21 ATT / 30 CMP 213 PaYds 1 PaTD 1 INT

Damien Harris – New England Patriots



ANDRES LEIVA/THE PALM BEACH POST-USA TODAY NETWORK

Harris’ Stats vs. Dolphins:

9 carries 48 RuYds 2 receptions 10 ReYds

Mack Wilson – New England Patriots



(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Wilson’s Stats vs. Dolphins:

3 tackles 1 TFL

Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins



Bill Ingram-USA TODAY NETWORK

Tagovailoa’s Stats vs. Patriots:

23 ATT / 33 CMP 270 PaYds 1 PaTD

Jaylen Waddle – Miami Dolphins



Bill Ingram-USA TODAY NETWORK

Waddle’s Stats vs. Patriots:

4 receptions 69 ReYds 1 ReTD

Raekwon Davis – Miami Dolphins



Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Davis’ Stats vs. Patriots:

5 tackles

Kenyan Drake – Baltimore Ravens



(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Drake’s Stats vs. Jets:

11 carries 31 RuYds 1 reception 15 ReYds

Marlon Humphrey – Baltimore Ravens



(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Humphrey’s Stats vs. Jets:

7 tackles 1 fumble recovery

Jalyn Armour-Davis – Baltimore Ravens



Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Armour-Davis’ Stats vs. Jets:

2 tackles

CJ Mosley – New York Jets



Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mosley’s Stats vs. Ravens:

11 tackles

Daron Payne – Washington Commanders



(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Payne’s Stats vs. Jaguars:

3 tackles 1 sack 3 QB hits

Jonathan Allen – Washington Commanders



Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Allen’s Stats vs. Jaguars:

3 tackles 1 sack

Amari Cooper – Cleveland Browns



(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Cooper’s Stats vs. Panthers:

3 receptions 17 ReYds

Ronnie Harrison – Cleveland Browns



Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison’s Stats vs. Panthers:

2 tackles 0.5 sacks

OJ Howard – Houston Texans



(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Howard’s Stats vs. Colts:

2 receptions 38 ReYds 2 ReTDs

Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans



Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Henry’s Stats vs. Giants:

21 carries 82 RuYds

Xavier McKinney – New York Giants



Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

McKinney’s Stats vs. Titans:

5 tackles

Jarran Reed – Green Bay Packers



(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Reed’s Stats vs. Vikings:

4 tackles 1 TFL

Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders



Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs’ Stats vs. Chargers:

10 carries 57 RuYds 1 reception 16 ReYds

JK Scott – Los Angeles Chargers



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Scott’s Stats vs. Raiders:

4 punts 196 yards

Julio Jones – Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats vs. Cowboys:

2 Rushes 17 RuYds 3 receptions 69 ReYds

Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys



(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Diggs’ Stats vs. Buccaneers:

3 tackles 2 pass deflections

Jerry Jeudy – Denver Broncos



Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jeudy’s Stats vs. Seahawks:

4 receptions 102 ReYds 1 TD

Pat Surtain II – Denver Broncos



(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Surtain II’s Stats versus the Seahawks:

4 tackles

Kareem Jackson – Denver Broncos



(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jackson’s Stats vs. Seahawks:

3 tackles