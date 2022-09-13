How former players performed in Week 1
Alabama had 53 former players on active rosters to begin the NFL season. The next closest is Ohio State with 47 active players on active rosters. It is safe to say that head coach Nick Saban and his staff have done a phenomenal job of sending their players to the league. It is a testament to how much success Alabama has seen since Saban arrived in 2007.
Several players that highlight the list of players on active rosters are Derrick Henry, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa. All three are captains of their respective teams. Interestingly enough, Alabama has a player on almost every NFL team outside of the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.
Some of the Rookies from Alabama suffered injuries either during training camp or in their time at Alabama. Therefore, they will miss a period of time before making their debuts. Players like Jameson Williams, John Metchie III, Slade Bolden, and Brian Robinson Jr. are all out for several weeks.
Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how former Alabama players performed in Week 1 of the NFL season.
A’Shawn Robinson – Los Angeles Rams
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Robinson’s Stats vs. Bills:
5 tackles
Terrell Lewis – Los Angeles Rams
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Lewis’ Stats vs. Bills:
3 tackles 1 INT
Mark Ingram II – New Orleans Saints
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Ingram II’s Stats vs. Falcons:
4 carries 22 yards
Rashaan Evans – Atlanta Falcons
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Evans’ Stats vs. Saints:
6 tackles 1 fumble recovery
Eddie Jackson – Chicago Bears
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Jackson’s Stats versus the 49ers:
3 tackles 1 INT
Levi Wallace – Pittsburgh Steelers
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Wallace’s Stats vs. Bengals:
3 tackles
Minkah Fitzpatrick – Pittsburgh Steelers
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Fitzpatrick’s Stats vs. Bengals:
14 tackles 1 INT 1 TD 1 blocked PAT
Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Harris’ Stats vs. Bengals:
10 carries 23 rushing yards 2 receptions 3 receiving yards 1 ReTD
Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles
Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK
Hurts’ Stats vs. Lions:
18 CMP / 32 ATT 243 PaYds 17 Rushes 90 RuYds 1 RuTD
Isaiah Buggs – Detroit Lions
(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Buggs’ Stats vs. Eagles:
3 tackles
Mac Jones – New England Patriots
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jones’ Stats vs. Dolphins:
21 ATT / 30 CMP 213 PaYds 1 PaTD 1 INT
Damien Harris – New England Patriots
ANDRES LEIVA/THE PALM BEACH POST-USA TODAY NETWORK
Harris’ Stats vs. Dolphins:
9 carries 48 RuYds 2 receptions 10 ReYds
Mack Wilson – New England Patriots
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Wilson’s Stats vs. Dolphins:
3 tackles 1 TFL
Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins
Bill Ingram-USA TODAY NETWORK
Tagovailoa’s Stats vs. Patriots:
23 ATT / 33 CMP 270 PaYds 1 PaTD
Jaylen Waddle – Miami Dolphins
Bill Ingram-USA TODAY NETWORK
Waddle’s Stats vs. Patriots:
4 receptions 69 ReYds 1 ReTD
Raekwon Davis – Miami Dolphins
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Davis’ Stats vs. Patriots:
5 tackles
Kenyan Drake – Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Drake’s Stats vs. Jets:
11 carries 31 RuYds 1 reception 15 ReYds
Marlon Humphrey – Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Humphrey’s Stats vs. Jets:
7 tackles 1 fumble recovery
Jalyn Armour-Davis – Baltimore Ravens
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Armour-Davis’ Stats vs. Jets:
2 tackles
CJ Mosley – New York Jets
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Mosley’s Stats vs. Ravens:
11 tackles
Daron Payne – Washington Commanders
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Payne’s Stats vs. Jaguars:
3 tackles 1 sack 3 QB hits
Jonathan Allen – Washington Commanders
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Allen’s Stats vs. Jaguars:
3 tackles 1 sack
Amari Cooper – Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Cooper’s Stats vs. Panthers:
3 receptions 17 ReYds
Ronnie Harrison – Cleveland Browns
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Harrison’s Stats vs. Panthers:
2 tackles 0.5 sacks
OJ Howard – Houston Texans
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Howard’s Stats vs. Colts:
2 receptions 38 ReYds 2 ReTDs
Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Henry’s Stats vs. Giants:
21 carries 82 RuYds
Xavier McKinney – New York Giants
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
McKinney’s Stats vs. Titans:
5 tackles
Jarran Reed – Green Bay Packers
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Reed’s Stats vs. Vikings:
4 tackles 1 TFL
Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jacobs’ Stats vs. Chargers:
10 carries 57 RuYds 1 reception 16 ReYds
JK Scott – Los Angeles Chargers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Scott’s Stats vs. Raiders:
4 punts 196 yards
Julio Jones – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jones’ Stats vs. Cowboys:
2 Rushes 17 RuYds 3 receptions 69 ReYds
Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Diggs’ Stats vs. Buccaneers:
3 tackles 2 pass deflections
Jerry Jeudy – Denver Broncos
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Jeudy’s Stats vs. Seahawks:
4 receptions 102 ReYds 1 TD
Pat Surtain II – Denver Broncos
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Surtain II’s Stats versus the Seahawks:
4 tackles
Kareem Jackson – Denver Broncos
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Jackson’s Stats vs. Seahawks:
3 tackles
.