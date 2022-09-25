How former Oregon Ducks football players fared in Week 4

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 4 of the 2022 season:

Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 12 of 18 for 127 yards and 15 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown in 17-14 overtime win over Missouri

Braxton Burmeister, QB San Diego State: 13 of 24 for 65 yards and an interception and eight carries for 44 yards in 17-14 win over Toledo

Cale Millen, QB UConn: 0 for 3 and two carries for 8 yards in a 41-10 loss to NC State

Travis Dye, RB USC: 19 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown and a 9-yard carry in a 17-14 win over Oregon State

Trey Benson, RB Florida State: 10 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns and a six-yard catch in a 44-14 win over Boston College

Mycah Pittman, WR Florida State: 4 catches for 45 yards and an 18-yard punt return in 44-14 win over Boston College

Dawood Davis, WR WKU: 8 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 73-0 win over FIU

Spencer Curtis, WR Nevada: 1 catch for 15 yards in a 27-0 loss to Iowa

Cooper Schults, TE Nevada: Played but did not record a statistic in a 48-20 loss to Air Force

Kingsley Suamataia, OL BYU: Started on Offensive line that blocked for offense that gained 525 yards on 63 plays in 38-24 win over Wyoming

Kai Arneson, OL Nevada: Played in a 48-20 loss to Air Force

Logan Sagapolu, OL Miami: Played in a 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State

Jaylan Jeffers, OL UCLA: Played in a 45-17 win over Colorado

Jayson Jones, DT Auburn: 3 tackles in 17-14 overtime win over Missouri

Kristian Williams, DL Missouri: 4 tackles with one for loss in 17-14 overtime loss to Auburn

Louie Cresto, DE Nevada: 1 tackle in 48-20 loss to Air Force

Isaac Slade-Matautia, ILB SMU: 3 tackles and a pass Breakup in 42-34 loss to TCU

DJ James, CB Auburn: 2 tackles and a pass Breakup in 17-14 overtime win over Missouri

Kahlef Hailassie, DB WKU: 2 tackles and an interception in a 73-0 win over FIU

Jaylin Davies, CB UCLA: 4 tackles and a pass Breakup in 45-17 win over Colorado

Will Hutchinson, P Miami: 3 punts for 142 yards with two inside the 20 in a 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State

Henry Katleman, K Colorado State: 3 kickoffs for touchback in 41-10 loss to Sacramento State

JJ Tucker, WR Riverside CC: 72-yard touchdown in 58-21 win over Golden West

JR Waters, WR Grambling: Played but did not record a statistic in a 36-19 loss to Bethune-Cookman

Ge’Mon Eaford, LB Bethune-Cookman: Played but didn’t record a statistic in a 36-19 win over Grambling

Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: Did not play in 37-34 overtime win over Texas due to injured left shoulder

Jayvaun Wilson, RB UNLV: Did not play in 34-24 win over Utah State

Cross Patton, RB Nevada: Did not play in 48-20 loss to Air Force

Jonathan Denis, OL Miami: Did not play in a 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State

Isaac Townsend, OLB Wisconsin: Did not play in a 52-21 loss to Ohio State

Race Mahlum, P Arizona State: Did not play in 34-13 loss to Utah

Cristiano Palazzo, K Colorado: Did not play in 45-17 loss to UCLA

Harrison Beattie, K Maryland: Did not play in the 34-27 loss to Michigan

AJ Abbott, QB Montana: Did not play in 53-16 win over Portland State

MJ Cunningham, LB Towson: Did not play in a 37-14 loss to New Hampshire

Jonah Miller, OL Santa Rosa JC: Stats not available from game against Chabot

TJ Gilbert, LB Iowa Central CC: Against College of DuPage on Sunday