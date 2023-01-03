How former Oregon basketball players fared in December

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during December games of the 2022-23 season:

Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 50.9% from the field, including 52.9% from three, and 83.3% from the free throw line. Tied season-high 23 points against Old Dominion.

Aaron Estrada, Hofstra: 23.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists over 3 games, all starts. Shot 53.1% from the field and 81.3% from the free throw line. Scored 31 against Delaware.

Franck Kepnang, Washington: 8 points, 4 rebounds in 1 start against Oregon State. Shot 40% from the field and 100% from the free throw line. Scored a season-high 16 against North Florida.

De’Vion Harmon, Texas Tech: 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 46.8% from the field, including 28.6% from three, and 63.3% from the free throw line. Scored a season-high 22 against Houston Christian.

Isaac Johnson, Utah State: Redshirting

Chandler Lawson, Memphis: 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds over 7 games, all starts. Shot 61.8% from the field and 53.8% from the free throw line. Had a season-high 11 points against South Florida.

Miles Norris, UC Santa Barbara: 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds over 7 games, all starts. Shot 48.7% from the field, including 38.5% from three, and 84.6% from the free throw line. Had back-to-back double-doubles against Portland State and Appalachian State.

Francis Okoro, Saint Louis: 5.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocks over 6 games, all starts. Shot 45.5% from the field and 62.5% from the free throw line. Had 10 points and 15 rebounds against Drake.

Addison Patterson, Tallahassee Community College: 19 points. 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists over 7 games, 6 starts. Shot 57.1% from the field, including 19% from three, and 78.6% from the free throw line.

Jalen Terry, DePaul: 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals over 5 games, 4 starts. Shot 43.6% from the field, including 38.1% from three, and 85.7% from the free throw line. Scored a season-high 14 points against Creighton and Georgetown.

CJ Walker, UCF: Did not play

Eric Williams Jr., San Diego: 15.7 points, 10.4 rebounds over 7 games, all starts. Shot 44.1% from the field, including 39.1% from three, and 79.2% from the free throw line. Had 23 points and 14 rebounds against UC-Riverside.

—

Taylor Bigby, USC: 7.8 points over 6 games. Shot 40.5% from the field, including 38.1% from three, and 75% from the free throw line. Scored 21 against Merrimack.

Lucy Cochrane, Portland: 6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks over 2 games. Shot 38.5% from the field. Scored 10 against Washington State.

Angela Dugalic, UCLA: Out for the season due to torn ACL.

Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State: 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists over 9 games. Shot 41.5% from the field, including 40.6% from three, and 90.9% from the free throw line. Scored 25 against Oregon.

Sydney Parrish, Indiana: 16 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 50% from the field, including 46.2% from three, and 66.7% from the free throw line. Had 24 points against North Carolina.

Chanaya Pinto, Penn State: 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds over 6 games, 5 starts. Shot 54.8% from the field and 66.7% from the free throw line. Had 11 points and eight rebounds against Minnesota.

Maddie Scherr, Kentucky: 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists over 7 games. Shot 33.9% from the field, including 20.8% from three, and 92.9% from the free throw line. Had a season-high 18 points against Louisville.

Jaz Shelley, Nebraska: 19 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists over 7 games, all starts. Shot 49.5% from the field, including 54.5% from three, and 76.5% from the free throw line. Scored 31 against Wisconsin.

Kylee Watson, Notre Dame: 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds over 6 games, all starts. Shot 57.7% from the field and 50% from the free throw line. Had 10 points against Maryland and Western Michigan.