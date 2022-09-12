How former Ohio State Offensive players fared in the NFL Sunday

Week 1 of the NFL season has finally kicked off. While we are waiting for the Ohio State Buckeyes to kick off against the Toledo Rockets, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League.

We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Sunday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday. The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into two with offense and defense.

The following are former Offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 1.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals



Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-20, and despite throwing for 338 yards, running for another 47 yards, and passing for two touchdowns, Burrow threw a whopping four interceptions.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears



Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears got a huge win over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10, and Fields didn’t pack the stat sheet but was very productive with 121 passing yards, 28 rushing yards, and two passing touchdowns.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders



Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-22, and Curtis Samuel finally looked healthy with 55 receiving yards, 17 rushing yards, and a receiving touchdown.

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints



Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints got the win over the Atlanta Falcons, 27-26, and Michael Thomas looked great. Thomas had five receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets



Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets were dominated by the Baltimore Ravens, 24-9, but Garrett Wilson had a solid debut with four receptions for 52 yards.

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts



Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Another often-injured player, Parris Campbell, finally looked healthy for the Indianapolis Colts during their 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans. Campbell snagged three receptions for 37 yards.

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints



Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Another New Orleans Saints representative, Chris Olave, had a solid debut with three receptions for 41 yards.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders



Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, recorded two receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown in their win.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.