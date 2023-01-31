How former Michigan State players are faring in the NBA, Europe and beyond

One former Michigan State player is in contention to make his fifth NBA All-Star game, another just dropped 33 points in a EuroLeague game and another is hanging up his sneakers after a dozen pro seasons.

Here’s a look at former Michigan State players in professional basketball around the world halfway through the 2022-23 season:

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Coming off of his fourth NBA title, Green continues to be a constant for the Warriors: he’s averaging 7.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while rating as one of the best defensive players in the league. He’s in contention for a spot on the NBA Western Conference All-Star team when it’s unveiled on Thursday.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

After missing the first 14 games of the season due to a stress fracture in his foot, Jackson is back and in top form at 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He’s averaging a career-best 3.2 blocks per game after earning NBA All-Defensive team honors last year and is near the best shooting percentages of his career.

Max Christie, Los Angeles Lakers

Christie saw an increased role for the Lakers starting in early December when Anthony Davis went down with a foot injury. For the year, he played 14.8 minutes per game in 31 games, averaging 3.7 points. After struggling to find his shooting form in his one season at Michigan State, Christie has found it in the NBA: he’s at 42.1 percent from deep for the season.

Xavier Tillman Sr., Memphis Grizzlies

Tillman continues to hold a spot near the end of the playing rotation in Memphis in his third year in the league. He’s played in 31 of the Grizzlies’ 50 games this year, averaging 12.5 minutes per game. He’s at 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, although his per-minute scoring and rebound are the highest of his career.

Gary Harris, Orlando Magic

Harris has struggled to stay healthy: he missed the first 15 games of the year after tearing his meniscus, then hurt his hamstring in early December and missed nearly another month. In his ninth NBA season, he’s averaging 9.1 points per game but shooting 46.9 percent from 3-point range and 51.5 percent from the field, both career highs.

Bryn Forbes, Minnesota Timberwolves

Forbes is spending his seventh NBA season with the Timberwolves, where he struggled with his shooting (25.6 percent from 3-point range) and saw just 10 minutes per game.

Denzel Valentine, Maine Red Claws (G-League)

Valentine spent training camp with the Boston Celtics, and now has averaged better than 15 points per game while in the G-League with the Maine Red Claws.

Gabe Brown, Raptors 905 (G-League)

Brown has caught on with the Raptors’ G-League affiliate and has been a double-digit scorer and shot better than 40 percent from 3-point range in the team’s regular-season games.

Cassius Winston, Bayern Munich (Germany)

In his first season overseas, Winston is averaging 16.6 points per game and shooting 46 percent from 3-point range in German league games, plus 11 points and 3.4 assists per game in EuroLeague contests. He’s topped the 20-point marker twice this month as he leads his team in scoring and assists.

Raymar Morgan

After a 12-year professional career, Morgan called it quits in December while playing in Turkey due to injuries. His career included stints in Israel, Greece and Germany, where he won a league scoring title in 2017.

Matt Costello, Baskonia (Spain)

Costello continues to be a productive European player seven years after the end of his college career. He’s averaging 10.2 points per game in Spanish league play for Baskonia, along with 4.9 rebounds per game. He’s also just shy of 9.7 points per game in EuroLeague play. On Friday, he dropped a season-best 33 points to help his team win a EuroLeague game over Turkish club Andalou Efes.

Aaron Henry, Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 (France)

Henry is currently out of action with a quadriceps injury. He’s averaged 6.1 points per game while playing 21 minutes per game in 11 games this season alongside likely 2023 No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama

Travis Trice, Murcia (Spain)

Trice won MVP honors in Poland last season and is now putting up more big numbers in Spain. He’s averaging 12.6 points per game in Spanish league play with a team-best 3.1 assists per game and playing a team-high 23.2 minutes per game.

Deyonta Davis, Taoyuan Leopards (Taiwan)

Davis shares a frontcourt with former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard but has still managed 14.1 points and 12.7 rebounds per game in the high-scoring T1 League in Taiwan. Davis is in his second season playing there.

Gavin Schilling, Konyaspor (Turkey)

Schilling is on the move this week, heading to Turkey after playing the first half of the season in France, where he averaged 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for Limoges CSP Elite.