How former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 8

Several of Alabama’s former players have gone on to make positive contributions at the next level. A few of them that have put their talent on full display this season are Jalen Hurts, Amari Cooper, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Derrick Henry.

The players that come out of Alabama are usually well-developed and prepared to make an immediate impact in the NFL. Several Rookies that have done that up to this point are Christian Harris and Brian Robinson Jr.

Altogether, the Tide alumni have played well collectively. Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at some of the former Alabama players who performed in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

Kenyan Drake – Baltimore Ravens

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Drake’s Stats vs. Buccaneers:

  • 7 carries
  • 62 RuYds
  • 4 receptions
  • 5 ReYds
  • 1 ReTD

Julio Jones – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats vs. Ravens:

  • 2 receptions
  • 21 receiving yards
  • 1 TD

Jerry Jeudy – Denver Broncos

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jeudy’s Stats vs. Jaguars:

  • 6 receptions
  • 63 receiving yards
  • 1 TD

Pat Surtain II – Denver Broncos

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Surtain II’s Stats versus the Jaguars:

Kareem Jackson – Denver Broncos

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jackson’s Stats vs. Jaguars:

Rashaan Evans – Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Evans’ Stats vs. Panthers:

Eddie Jackson – Chicago Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson’s Stats vs. Cowboys:

Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs’ Stats vs. Bears:

Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats vs. Lions:

  • 29 CMP / 36 ATT
  • 382 PaYds
  • 3 PaTDs
  • 5 carries
  • 19 RuYds

Jaylen Waddle – Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Waddle’s Stats vs. Lions:

  • 8 receptions
  • 106 receiving yards
  • 2 TDs

Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs’ Stats vs. Saints:

  • 10 receptions
  • 43 RuYds
  • 2 receptions
  • 11 ReYds

Anthony Averett – Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Averett’s Stats vs. Saints:

Mac Jones – New England Patriots

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Jones’ Stats vs. Jets:

  • 24 CMP / 35 ATT
  • 194 PaYds
  • 1 PaTD
  • 7 carries
  • 19 RuYds
  • 1 INT

Damien Harris – New England Patriots

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats vs. Jets:

  • 11 carries
  • 37 RuYds
  • 2 receptions
  • 15 ReYds

Mack Wilson Sr. – New England Patriots

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Wilson Sr.’s Stats vs. Jets:

CJ Mosley – New York Jets

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Mosley’s Stats vs. Patriots:

Quinnen Williams – New York Jets

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Williams’ Stats vs. Patriots:

Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hurts’ Stats vs. Steelers:

  • 19 CMP / 28 ATT
  • 285 PaYds
  • 4 PaTDs
  • 2 carries
  • 10 RuYds

DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s Stats vs. Steelers:

  • 5 receptions
  • 23 receiving yards

Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats vs. Eagles:

  • 8 carries
  • 32 RuYds
  • 6 receptions
  • 26 ReYds

Minkah Fitzpatrick – Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick’s Stats vs. Eagles:

Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Henry’s Stats vs. Texans:

  • 32 carries
  • 219 RuYds
  • 2 RuTDs
  • 1 reception
  • 9 ReYds

OJ Howard – Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Howard’s Stats vs. Titans:

  • 2 receptions
  • 24 receiving yards

Christian Harris – Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Harris’ Stats vs. Titans:

Brian Robinson Jr. – Washington Commanders

Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus the Colts:

  • 8 carries
  • 20 rushing yards

Cam Sims – Washington Commanders

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sims’ Stats vs. Colts:

  • 1 reception
  • 21 receiving yards

Daron Payne – Washington Commanders

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Payne’s Stats vs. Colts:

Jonathan Allen – Washington Commanders

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Allen’s Stats vs. Colts:

A’Shawn Robinson – Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Robinson’s Stats vs. 49ers:

Terrell Lewis – Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis’ Stats vs. 49ers:

Xavier McKinney – New York Giants

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

McKinney’s Stats vs. Seahawks:

Jarran Reed – Green Bay Packers

JAMIE GERMANO-USA TODAY NETWORK

Reed’s Stats vs. Bills:

Amari Cooper – Cleveland Browns

Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper’s Stats vs. Bengals:

  • 5 receptions
  • 131 receiving yards
  • 1 TD

