How former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 8
Several of Alabama’s former players have gone on to make positive contributions at the next level. A few of them that have put their talent on full display this season are Jalen Hurts, Amari Cooper, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Derrick Henry.
The players that come out of Alabama are usually well-developed and prepared to make an immediate impact in the NFL. Several Rookies that have done that up to this point are Christian Harris and Brian Robinson Jr.
Altogether, the Tide alumni have played well collectively. Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at some of the former Alabama players who performed in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.
Kenyan Drake – Baltimore Ravens
Drake’s Stats vs. Buccaneers:
- 7 carries
- 62 RuYds
- 4 receptions
- 5 ReYds
- 1 ReTD
Julio Jones – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jones’ Stats vs. Ravens:
- 2 receptions
- 21 receiving yards
- 1 TD
Jerry Jeudy – Denver Broncos
Jeudy’s Stats vs. Jaguars:
- 6 receptions
- 63 receiving yards
- 1 TD
Pat Surtain II – Denver Broncos
Surtain II’s Stats versus the Jaguars:
Kareem Jackson – Denver Broncos
Jackson’s Stats vs. Jaguars:
Rashaan Evans – Atlanta Falcons
Evans’ Stats vs. Panthers:
Eddie Jackson – Chicago Bears
Jackson’s Stats vs. Cowboys:
Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys
Diggs’ Stats vs. Bears:
Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa’s Stats vs. Lions:
- 29 CMP / 36 ATT
- 382 PaYds
- 3 PaTDs
- 5 carries
- 19 RuYds
Jaylen Waddle – Miami Dolphins
Waddle’s Stats vs. Lions:
- 8 receptions
- 106 receiving yards
- 2 TDs
Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders
Jacobs’ Stats vs. Saints:
- 10 receptions
- 43 RuYds
- 2 receptions
- 11 ReYds
Anthony Averett – Las Vegas Raiders
Averett’s Stats vs. Saints:
Mac Jones – New England Patriots
Jones’ Stats vs. Jets:
- 24 CMP / 35 ATT
- 194 PaYds
- 1 PaTD
- 7 carries
- 19 RuYds
- 1 INT
Damien Harris – New England Patriots
Harris’ Stats vs. Jets:
- 11 carries
- 37 RuYds
- 2 receptions
- 15 ReYds
Mack Wilson Sr. – New England Patriots
Wilson Sr.’s Stats vs. Jets:
CJ Mosley – New York Jets
Mosley’s Stats vs. Patriots:
Quinnen Williams – New York Jets
Williams’ Stats vs. Patriots:
Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts’ Stats vs. Steelers:
- 19 CMP / 28 ATT
- 285 PaYds
- 4 PaTDs
- 2 carries
- 10 RuYds
DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles
Smith’s Stats vs. Steelers:
- 5 receptions
- 23 receiving yards
Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers
Harris’ Stats vs. Eagles:
- 8 carries
- 32 RuYds
- 6 receptions
- 26 ReYds
Minkah Fitzpatrick – Pittsburgh Steelers
Fitzpatrick’s Stats vs. Eagles:
Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans
Henry’s Stats vs. Texans:
- 32 carries
- 219 RuYds
- 2 RuTDs
- 1 reception
- 9 ReYds
OJ Howard – Houston Texans
Howard’s Stats vs. Titans:
- 2 receptions
- 24 receiving yards
Christian Harris – Houston Texans
Harris’ Stats vs. Titans:
Brian Robinson Jr. – Washington Commanders
Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus the Colts:
- 8 carries
- 20 rushing yards
Cam Sims – Washington Commanders
Sims’ Stats vs. Colts:
- 1 reception
- 21 receiving yards
Daron Payne – Washington Commanders
Payne’s Stats vs. Colts:
Jonathan Allen – Washington Commanders
Allen’s Stats vs. Colts:
A’Shawn Robinson – Los Angeles Rams
Robinson’s Stats vs. 49ers:
Terrell Lewis – Los Angeles Rams
Lewis’ Stats vs. 49ers:
Xavier McKinney – New York Giants
McKinney’s Stats vs. Seahawks:
Jarran Reed – Green Bay Packers
Reed’s Stats vs. Bills:
Amari Cooper – Cleveland Browns
Cooper’s Stats vs. Bengals:
- 5 receptions
- 131 receiving yards
- 1 TD
