How former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 8

Several of Alabama’s former players have gone on to make positive contributions at the next level. A few of them that have put their talent on full display this season are Jalen Hurts, Amari Cooper, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Derrick Henry.

The players that come out of Alabama are usually well-developed and prepared to make an immediate impact in the NFL. Several Rookies that have done that up to this point are Christian Harris and Brian Robinson Jr.

Altogether, the Tide alumni have played well collectively. Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at some of the former Alabama players who performed in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.