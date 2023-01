How former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 18

The University of Alabama has been well-represented in the National Football League for years. Players from various different positions have made names for themselves across the league. Several alumni that have played to the Alabama standard are Derrick Henry, CJ Mosley, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Each exemplifies great leadership qualities and possesses all of the traits to be an elite player beyond Alabama. The foundation for their success was built upon in Tuscaloosa years ago. However, their roots will always be in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down how former Alabama players performed in the NFL in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.