How former Alabama players performed in the NFL in Week 17
Alabama has been able to produce NFL-ready talent abundantly over the years. Several of the Tide’s former players have created many opportunities for themselves and positively impacted the organizations they each play for.
As the 2022 regular season comes to an end, some of the spectacular performances in the NFL have come from former Alabama players. In Week 17, players like Landon Collins, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Najee Harris all had stellar performances.
With that said, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys
(Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)
Diggs’ Stats vs. Titans:
Rashaan Evans – Atlanta Falcons
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Evans’ Stats vs. Cardinals:
Jameson Williams – Detroit Lions
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Williams’ Stats vs. Bears:
Jerry Jeudy – Denver Broncos
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Jeudy’s Stats vs. Chiefs:
-
7 receptions
-
38 receiving yards
Pat Surtain II – Denver Broncos
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Surtain II’s Stats versus the Chiefs:
Jaylen Waddle – Miami Dolphins
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Waddle’s Stats vs. Patriots:
-
3 receptions
-
52 receiving yards
Mac Jones – New England Patriots
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Jones’ Stats vs. Dolphins:
-
20 CMP / 33 ATT
-
203 PaYds
-
2 PaTDs
Damien Harris – New England Patriots
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Harris’ Stats vs. Dolphins:
-
9 carries
-
32 rushing yards
-
3 receptions
-
18 receiving yards
Christian Barmore – New England Patriots
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Barmore’s Stats vs. Dolphins:
Anfernee Jennings – New England Patriots
(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Jennings’ Stats vs. Dolphins:
Mack Wilson Sr. – New England Patriots
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Wilson Sr.’s Stats vs. Dolphins:
Landon Collins – New York Giants
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Collins’ Stats vs. Colts:
-
4 tackles
-
1 INT
-
52 yards
-
1 TD
Xavier McKinney – New York Giants
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
McKinney’s Stats vs. Colts:
DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Smith’s Stats vs. Saints:
-
9 receptions
-
115 receiving yards
Julio Jones – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Jones’ Stats vs. Panthers:
-
1 reception
-
10 receiving yards
Jerome Ford – Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Ford’s Stats versus Commanders:
Amari Cooper – Cleveland Browns
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Cooper’s Stats versus Commanders:
-
3 receptions
-
105 receiving yards
Brian Robinson Jr. – Washington Commanders
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus the Browns:
-
24 carries
-
87 rushing yards
Daron Payne – Washington Commanders
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Payne’s Stats vs. Browns:
OJ Howard – Houston Texans
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Howard’s Stats vs. Jaguars:
-
1 reception
-
26 receiving yards
Christian Harris – Houston Texans
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Harris’ Stats vs. Jaguars:
Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jacobs’ Stats vs. 49ers:
-
17 carries
-
69 rushing yards
-
1 RuTD
-
4 receptions
-
26 receiving yards
CJ Mosley – New York Jets
(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
Mosley’s Stats vs. Seahawks:
Quinnen Williams – New York Jets
(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Williams’ Stats vs. Seahawks:
Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers
Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Harris’ Stats vs. Ravens:
-
22 carries
-
111 rushing yards
-
2 receptions
-
12 receiving yards
-
1 ReTD
Minkah Fitzpatrick – Pittsburgh Steelers
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Fitzpatrick’s Stats vs. Ravens:
Levi Wallace – Pittsburgh Steelers
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Wallace’s Stats vs. Ravens:
