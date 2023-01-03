How former Alabama players performed in the NFL in Week 17

Alabama has been able to produce NFL-ready talent abundantly over the years. Several of the Tide’s former players have created many opportunities for themselves and positively impacted the organizations they each play for.

As the 2022 regular season comes to an end, some of the spectacular performances in the NFL have come from former Alabama players. In Week 17, players like Landon Collins, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Najee Harris all had stellar performances.

With that said, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys

Diggs’ Stats vs. Titans:

Rashaan Evans – Atlanta Falcons

Evans’ Stats vs. Cardinals:

Jameson Williams – Detroit Lions

Williams’ Stats vs. Bears:

Jerry Jeudy – Denver Broncos

Jeudy’s Stats vs. Chiefs:

7 receptions

38 receiving yards

Pat Surtain II – Denver Broncos

Surtain II’s Stats versus the Chiefs:

Jaylen Waddle – Miami Dolphins

Waddle’s Stats vs. Patriots:

3 receptions

52 receiving yards

Mac Jones – New England Patriots

Jones’ Stats vs. Dolphins:

20 CMP / 33 ATT

203 PaYds

2 PaTDs

Damien Harris – New England Patriots

Harris’ Stats vs. Dolphins:

9 carries

32 rushing yards

3 receptions

18 receiving yards

Christian Barmore – New England Patriots

Barmore’s Stats vs. Dolphins:

Anfernee Jennings – New England Patriots

Jennings’ Stats vs. Dolphins:

Mack Wilson Sr. – New England Patriots

Wilson Sr.’s Stats vs. Dolphins:

Landon Collins – New York Giants

Collins’ Stats vs. Colts:

4 tackles

1 INT

52 yards

1 TD

Xavier McKinney – New York Giants

McKinney’s Stats vs. Colts:

DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles

Smith’s Stats vs. Saints:

9 receptions

115 receiving yards

Julio Jones – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jones’ Stats vs. Panthers:

1 reception

10 receiving yards

Jerome Ford – Cleveland Browns

Ford’s Stats versus Commanders:

Amari Cooper – Cleveland Browns

Cooper’s Stats versus Commanders:

3 receptions

105 receiving yards

Brian Robinson Jr. – Washington Commanders

Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus the Browns:

24 carries

87 rushing yards

Daron Payne – Washington Commanders

Payne’s Stats vs. Browns:

OJ Howard – Houston Texans

Howard’s Stats vs. Jaguars:

1 reception

26 receiving yards

Christian Harris – Houston Texans

Harris’ Stats vs. Jaguars:

Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders

Jacobs’ Stats vs. 49ers:

17 carries

69 rushing yards

1 RuTD

4 receptions

26 receiving yards

CJ Mosley – New York Jets

Mosley’s Stats vs. Seahawks:

Quinnen Williams – New York Jets

Williams’ Stats vs. Seahawks:

Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris’ Stats vs. Ravens:

22 carries

111 rushing yards

2 receptions

12 receiving yards

1 ReTD

Minkah Fitzpatrick – Pittsburgh Steelers

Fitzpatrick’s Stats vs. Ravens:

Levi Wallace – Pittsburgh Steelers

Wallace’s Stats vs. Ravens:

