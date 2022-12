How former Alabama players performed in the NFL in Week 15

Alabama has been well-represented at the professional level by players that began their careers in Tuscaloosa. On Sunday, the Tide broke a record for the most players to play in the NFL from one program in a season.

That speaks to the culture and foundation that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has established. Times have changed, but the Crimson Tide faithful will likely always be able to see their former favorite players contributing in a positive way to their NFL team’s successes.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down how former Alabama players performed in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

Dalvin Tomlinson – Minnesota Vikings

Tomlinson’s Stats vs. Colts:

Marlon Humphrey – Baltimore Ravens

Humphrey’s Stats vs. Browns:

Amari Cooper – Cleveland Browns

Cooper’s Stats vs. Ravens:

4 receptions

58 receiving yards

Ronnie Harrison Jr. – Cleveland Browns

Harrison Jr.’s Stats vs. Ravens:

Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus the Bills:

17 CMP / 30 ATT

234 PaYds

2 PaTDs

1 carry

7 RuYds

Jaylen Waddle – Miami Dolphins

Waddle’s Stats versus the Bills:

3 receptions

114 receiving yards

1 TD

Raekwon Davis – Miami Dolphins

Davis’ Stats vs. Bills:

Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts’ Stats vs. Bears:

22 CMP / 37 ATT

315 PaYds

2 INTs

17 carries

61 RuYds

3 RuTDs

DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles

Smith’s Stats vs. Bears:

5 receptions

126 receiving yards

Rashaan Evans – Atlanta Falcons

Evans’ Stats vs. Saints:

Isaiah Buggs – Detroit Lions

Buggs’ Stats vs. Jets:

CJ Mosley – New York Jets

Mosley’s Stats vs. Lions:

Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris’ Stats vs. Panthers:

Levi Wallace – Pittsburgh Steelers

Wallace’s Stats vs. Panthers:

Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys

Diggs’ Stats vs. Jaguars:

Christian Harris – Houston Texans

Harris’ Stats vs. Chiefs:

Jerry Jeudy – Denver Broncos

Jeudy’s Stats vs. Cardinals:

7 receptions

76 receiving yards

Pat Surtain II – Denver Broncos

Surtain II’s Stats versus the Cardinals:

Kareem Jackson – Denver Broncos

Jackson’s Stats vs. Cardinals:

Mac Jones – New England Patriots

Jones’ Stats vs. Raiders:

Mack Wilson Sr. – New England Patriots

Wilson Sr.’s Stats vs. Raiders:

Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders

Jacobs’ Stats vs. Patriots:

22 carries

93 RuYds

2 receptions

17 ReYds

Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans

Henry’s Stats vs. Chargers:

21 carries

104 RuYds

1 RuTD

4 receptions

59 ReYds

Brian Robinson Jr. – Washington Commanders

Robinson Jr.’s Stats vs. Giants:

12 carries

89 RuYds

1 reception

18 ReYds

Jonathan Allen – Washington Commanders

Allen’s Stats vs. Giants:

Daron Payne – Washington Commanders

Payne’s Stats vs. Giants:

