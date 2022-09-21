How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 2

Several former Alabama players have performed well through the first two weeks of the NFL season. Some of the more notable performers have been Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

A handful of the former players are still trying to find their footing through Week 2. Others have been limited in action due to injuries. Nevertheless, a majority of the former players who are on active rosters have made positive contributions to their respective teams.

Week 2 was a wild one that featured plenty of former Crimson Tide talent.

Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how former Alabama players performed in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats vs. Ravens:

36 CMP / 50 ATT

469 PaYds

6 PaTDs

2 INTs

Jaylen Waddle – Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Waddle’s Stats vs. Ravens:

11 receptions

171 yards

2 TDs

Kenyan Drake – Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Drake’s Stats vs. Dolphins:

Marlon Humphrey – Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Humphrey’s Stats vs. Dolphins:

JK Scott – Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Scott’s Stats vs. Chiefs:

CJ Mosley – New York Jets

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Mosley’s Stats vs. Browns:

7 tackles

1 tackle for loss

Quinnen Williams – New York Jets

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Williams’ Stats vs. Browns:

Amari Cooper – Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper’s Stats vs. Jets:

9 receptions

101 receiving yards

1 TD

Isaiah Buggs – Detroit Lions

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Buggs’ Stats versus Commanders:

Daron Payne – Washington Commanders

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Payne’s Stats vs. Lions:

Mark Ingram II – New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram’s Stats vs. Buccaneers:

10 carries

60 rushing yards

2 receptions

3 receiving yards

1 fumble

Xavier McKinney – New York Giants

(AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

McKinney’s Stats vs. Panthers:

Mac Jones – New England Patriots

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Jones’ Stats vs. Steelers:

21 CMP / 35 ATT

252 PaYds

1 PaTD

1 INT

Damien Harris – New England Patriots

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats vs. Steelers:

15 carries

71 rushing yards

1 RuTD

2 receptions

16 receiving yards

Christian Barmore – New England Patriots

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Barmore’s Stats vs. Steelers:

Anfernee Jennings – New England Patriots

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Jennings’ Stats vs. Steelers:

Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Harris’ Stats vs. Patriots:

15 carries

49 rushing yards

5 receptions

40 receiving yards

Minkah Fitzpatrick – Pittsburgh Steelers

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzpatrick’s Stats vs. Patriots:

Levi Wallace – Pittsburgh Steelers

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace’s Stats vs. Patriots:

Rashaan Evans – Atlanta Falcons

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Evans’ Stats vs. Rams:

A’Shawn Robinson – Los Angeles Rams

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson’s Stats vs. Falcons:

Terrell Lewis – Los Angeles Rams

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis’ Stats vs. Falcons:

Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs’ Stats vs. Bengals:

Kareem Jackson – Denver Broncos

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jackson’s Stats vs. Texans:

Pat Surtain II – Denver Broncos

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Surtain II’s Stats versus the Texans:

Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs’ Stats vs. Cardinals:

19 carries

69 rushing yards

1 reception

12 receiving yards

Jarran Reed – Green Bay Packers

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-USA TODAY NETWORK

Reed’s Stats vs. Bears:

Eddie Jackson – Chicago Bears

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jackson’s Stats vs. Bears:

Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Henry’s Stats vs. Bills:

Irv Smith Jr. – Minnesota Vikings

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s Stats vs. Eagles:

Dalvin Tomlinson – Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Tomlinson’s Stats vs. Eagles:

Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hurts’ Stats vs. Vikings:

26 ATT / 31 CMP

133 PaYds

1 PaTD

1 INT

11 carries

57 RuYds

2 RuTDs

DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Smith’s Stats vs. Vikings:

7 receptions

80 receiving yards

Story Originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire