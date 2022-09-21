How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 2
Several former Alabama players have performed well through the first two weeks of the NFL season. Some of the more notable performers have been Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
A handful of the former players are still trying to find their footing through Week 2. Others have been limited in action due to injuries. Nevertheless, a majority of the former players who are on active rosters have made positive contributions to their respective teams.
Week 2 was a wild one that featured plenty of former Crimson Tide talent.
Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how former Alabama players performed in Week 2 of the NFL season.
Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa’s Stats vs. Ravens:
-
36 CMP / 50 ATT
-
469 PaYds
-
6 PaTDs
-
2 INTs
Jaylen Waddle – Miami Dolphins
Waddle’s Stats vs. Ravens:
-
11 receptions
-
171 yards
-
2 TDs
Kenyan Drake – Baltimore Ravens
Drake’s Stats vs. Dolphins:
Marlon Humphrey – Baltimore Ravens
Humphrey’s Stats vs. Dolphins:
JK Scott – Los Angeles Chargers
Scott’s Stats vs. Chiefs:
CJ Mosley – New York Jets
Mosley’s Stats vs. Browns:
-
7 tackles
-
1 tackle for loss
Quinnen Williams – New York Jets
Williams’ Stats vs. Browns:
Amari Cooper – Cleveland Browns
Cooper’s Stats vs. Jets:
-
9 receptions
-
101 receiving yards
-
1 TD
Isaiah Buggs – Detroit Lions
Buggs’ Stats versus Commanders:
Daron Payne – Washington Commanders
Payne’s Stats vs. Lions:
Mark Ingram II – New Orleans Saints
Ingram’s Stats vs. Buccaneers:
-
10 carries
-
60 rushing yards
-
2 receptions
-
3 receiving yards
-
1 fumble
Xavier McKinney – New York Giants
McKinney’s Stats vs. Panthers:
Mac Jones – New England Patriots
Jones’ Stats vs. Steelers:
-
21 CMP / 35 ATT
-
252 PaYds
-
1 PaTD
-
1 INT
Damien Harris – New England Patriots
Harris’ Stats vs. Steelers:
-
15 carries
-
71 rushing yards
-
1 RuTD
-
2 receptions
-
16 receiving yards
Christian Barmore – New England Patriots
Barmore’s Stats vs. Steelers:
Anfernee Jennings – New England Patriots
Jennings’ Stats vs. Steelers:
Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers
Harris’ Stats vs. Patriots:
-
15 carries
-
49 rushing yards
-
5 receptions
-
40 receiving yards
Minkah Fitzpatrick – Pittsburgh Steelers
Fitzpatrick’s Stats vs. Patriots:
Levi Wallace – Pittsburgh Steelers
Wallace’s Stats vs. Patriots:
Rashaan Evans – Atlanta Falcons
Evans’ Stats vs. Rams:
A’Shawn Robinson – Los Angeles Rams
Robinson’s Stats vs. Falcons:
Terrell Lewis – Los Angeles Rams
Lewis’ Stats vs. Falcons:
Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys
Diggs’ Stats vs. Bengals:
Kareem Jackson – Denver Broncos
Jackson’s Stats vs. Texans:
Pat Surtain II – Denver Broncos
Surtain II’s Stats versus the Texans:
Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders
Jacobs’ Stats vs. Cardinals:
-
19 carries
-
69 rushing yards
-
1 reception
-
12 receiving yards
Jarran Reed – Green Bay Packers
Reed’s Stats vs. Bears:
Eddie Jackson – Chicago Bears
Jackson’s Stats vs. Bears:
Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans
Henry’s Stats vs. Bills:
Irv Smith Jr. – Minnesota Vikings
Smith’s Stats vs. Eagles:
Dalvin Tomlinson – Minnesota Vikings
Tomlinson’s Stats vs. Eagles:
Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts’ Stats vs. Vikings:
-
26 ATT / 31 CMP
-
133 PaYds
-
1 PaTD
-
1 INT
-
11 carries
-
57 RuYds
-
2 RuTDs
DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles
Smith’s Stats vs. Vikings:
-
7 receptions
-
80 receiving yards
