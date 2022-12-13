How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 14

Alabama’s football program has been well-represented by former players who have made it to the NFL. Several of the players that have already cemented their legacy at the next level are Julio Jones, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Ryan Kelly.

Others that have recently joined the league and blossomed in their roles on their respective teams. Several of those players are DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, and Jaylen Waddle.

The amount of players that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has sent to the next level is truly amazing. Each year, he is able to send some of the best talent in the country to the league.

Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how some of the former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders

Jacobs’ Stats vs. Rams:

27 carries

99 rushing yards

1 RuTD

2 receptions

15 receiving yards

CJ Mosley – New York Jets

Mosley’s Stats vs. Bills:

Quinnen Williams – New York Jets

Williams’ Stats vs. Bills:

Amari Cooper – Cleveland Browns

Cooper’s Stats vs. Bengals:

2 receptions

42 receiving yards

Ronnie Harrison Jr. – Cleveland Browns

Harrison Jr.’s Stats vs. Bengals:

Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys

Diggs’ Stats vs. Texans:

Christian Harris – Houston Texans

Harris’ Stats vs. Cowboys:

Dalvin Tomlinson – Minnesota Vikings

Tomlinson’s Stats vs. Lions:

Jameson Williams – Detroit Lions

Williams’ Stats vs. Vikings:

1 reception

41 receiving yards

1 TD

Isaiah Buggs – Detroit Lions

Buggs’ Stats vs. Vikings:

Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans

Henry’s Stats vs. Jaguars:

17 carries

121 rushing yards

1 RuTD

3 receptions

34 receiving yards

Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts’ Stats vs. Giants:

21 CMP / 31 ATT

217 PaYds

2 PaTDs

7 carries

77 RuYds

1 RuTD

DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles

Smith’s Stats vs. Giants:

5 reception

64 receiving yards

1 TD

Marlon Humphrey – Baltimore Ravens

Humphrey’s Stats vs. Steelers:

Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris’ Stats vs. Ravens:

12 carries

33 rushing yards

1 RuTD

2 receptions

17 receiving yards

Minkah Fitzpatrick – Pittsburgh Steelers

Levi Wallace – Pittsburgh Steelers

Wallace’s Stats vs. Ravens:

Jerry Jeudy – Denver Broncos

Jeudy’s Stats vs. Chiefs:

8 receptions

73 receiving yards

3 TDs

Kareem Jackson – Denver Broncos

Jackson’s Stats vs. Chiefs:

Pat Surtain II – Denver Broncos

Surtain II’s Stats versus the Chiefs:

Julio Jones – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jones’ Stats vs. 49ers:

5 receptions

38 receiving yards

Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa’s Stats vs. Chargers:

10 CMP / 28 ATT

145 PaYds

1 PaTD

3 carries

28 RuYds

Jaylen Waddle – Miami Dolphins

Waddle’s Stats vs. Chargers:

2 receptions

31 receiving yards

Raekwon Davis – Miami Dolphins

Davis’ Stats vs. Chargers:

Mac Jones – New England Patriots

Jones’ Stats vs. Cardinals:

24 CMP / 35 ATT

235 PaYds

1 INT

Mack Wilson Sr. – New England Patriots

Wilson Sr.’s Stats vs. Cardinals:

