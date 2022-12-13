How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 14
Alabama’s football program has been well-represented by former players who have made it to the NFL. Several of the players that have already cemented their legacy at the next level are Julio Jones, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Ryan Kelly.
Others that have recently joined the league and blossomed in their roles on their respective teams. Several of those players are DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, and Jaylen Waddle.
The amount of players that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has sent to the next level is truly amazing. Each year, he is able to send some of the best talent in the country to the league.
Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how some of the former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders
Jacobs’ Stats vs. Rams:
-
27 carries
-
99 rushing yards
-
1 RuTD
-
2 receptions
-
15 receiving yards
CJ Mosley – New York Jets
Mosley’s Stats vs. Bills:
Quinnen Williams – New York Jets
Williams’ Stats vs. Bills:
Amari Cooper – Cleveland Browns
Cooper’s Stats vs. Bengals:
-
2 receptions
-
42 receiving yards
Ronnie Harrison Jr. – Cleveland Browns
Harrison Jr.’s Stats vs. Bengals:
Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys
Diggs’ Stats vs. Texans:
Christian Harris – Houston Texans
Harris’ Stats vs. Cowboys:
Dalvin Tomlinson – Minnesota Vikings
Tomlinson’s Stats vs. Lions:
Jameson Williams – Detroit Lions
Williams’ Stats vs. Vikings:
-
1 reception
-
41 receiving yards
-
1 TD
Isaiah Buggs – Detroit Lions
Buggs’ Stats vs. Vikings:
Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans
Henry’s Stats vs. Jaguars:
-
17 carries
-
121 rushing yards
-
1 RuTD
-
3 receptions
-
34 receiving yards
Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts’ Stats vs. Giants:
-
21 CMP / 31 ATT
-
217 PaYds
-
2 PaTDs
-
7 carries
-
77 RuYds
-
1 RuTD
DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles
Smith’s Stats vs. Giants:
-
5 reception
-
64 receiving yards
-
1 TD
Marlon Humphrey – Baltimore Ravens
Humphrey’s Stats vs. Steelers:
Najee Harris – Pittsburgh Steelers
Harris’ Stats vs. Ravens:
-
12 carries
-
33 rushing yards
-
1 RuTD
-
2 receptions
-
17 receiving yards
Minkah Fitzpatrick – Pittsburgh Steelers
Levi Wallace – Pittsburgh Steelers
Wallace’s Stats vs. Ravens:
Jerry Jeudy – Denver Broncos
Jeudy’s Stats vs. Chiefs:
-
8 receptions
-
73 receiving yards
-
3 TDs
Kareem Jackson – Denver Broncos
Jackson’s Stats vs. Chiefs:
Pat Surtain II – Denver Broncos
Surtain II’s Stats versus the Chiefs:
Julio Jones – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jones’ Stats vs. 49ers:
-
5 receptions
-
38 receiving yards
Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa’s Stats vs. Chargers:
-
10 CMP / 28 ATT
-
145 PaYds
-
1 PaTD
-
3 carries
-
28 RuYds
Jaylen Waddle – Miami Dolphins
Waddle’s Stats vs. Chargers:
-
2 receptions
-
31 receiving yards
Raekwon Davis – Miami Dolphins
Davis’ Stats vs. Chargers:
Mac Jones – New England Patriots
Jones’ Stats vs. Cardinals:
-
24 CMP / 35 ATT
-
235 PaYds
-
1 INT
Mack Wilson Sr. – New England Patriots
Wilson Sr.’s Stats vs. Cardinals:
