How Florida Gators basketball played in scrimmage vs Miami Hurricanes

Florida Hosted Miami in a secret scrimmage over the weekend, the first of two contests to prepare for the 2022-23 season.

While specific stats weren’t revealed, first-year Coach Todd Golden said some strengths and weaknesses were exposed in facing a Hurricanes Squad that returns two starters from a team that reached the Elite Eight last season under Coach Jim Larranaga.

“We competed pretty well,” Golden said. “They had some really impactful players that we did a really good job on, which was encouraging. And we did a really good job on the Offensive glass, which was an area I believe this team can be really good at. And, again, going up against a team like that, and rebounding offensively like we did, leads me to believe it can be an area of ​​strength for us.”

Colin Castleton from 3? New Florida basketball Coach Todd Golden says he has the green light

Former Gators:Chandler Parsons has found peace in life after the NBA

Florida-Georgia football:Are the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs really 22-point favorites against the Florida Gators?

How Florida Gators basketball played in scrimmage vs Miami Hurricanes

Florida went with a starting lineup that included Colin Castleton at center, CJ Felder at forward, Kowacie Reeves at forward, Trey Bonham at point guard and Riley Kugel at shooting guard.

“We didn’t take care of the ball well,” Golden said. “That was an area that is very important to us and something that’s a little to be expected. In the first scrimmage of the year, it tends to be a little more sloppy than you want it to be.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button