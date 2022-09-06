How far Louisville football fell this week

The Atlantic Coast Conference had a strong start to the 2022 football season, posting a 10-4 record in Week 1 with two conference clashes among the non-conference tests.

With the exception of Virginia Tech’s embarrassing loss to Old Dominion and Boston College’s loss to Rutgers, teams like NC State and UNC escaped with wins against in-state foes while Florida State and Pitt picked up impressive victories in primetime matchups.

Clemson remains at No. 1 after defeating Georgia Tech on Monday, but there was plenty of movement in this week’s USA TODAY Network’s ACC power rankings.

1. Clemson (1-0, 1-0 ACC)

The No. 4 nationally ranked Tigers and their beleaguered quarterback DJ Uiagalelei got off to a slow start against Georgia Tech before a blocked punt opened up the offense and led to a convincing 41-10 win. Uiagalelei completed 19 of 32 passes for 209 yards while running back Will Shipley finished with 42 yards and two scores. The Clemson defense is as good as ever.

Last week: Well. 1

Up next: vs. Furman, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m., ESPN

2. NC State (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

The Wolfpack escaped near disaster in their Week 1 road game against East Carolina. NC State was held scoreless in the second half and nearly blew a 14-point lead. The Pirates had a chance to win, but ECU Owen Daffer followed up a missed extra point with a 41-yard field goal that missed wide right and preserved the Wolfpack’s 21-20 win.

