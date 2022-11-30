How far do the Bucs fall after Week 12?

Despite all the positive momentum of back-to-back wins, and the extra week of rest and preparation during their bye, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 23-17 to the Cleveland Browns in overtime Sunday.

The loss dropped the Bucs back under .500 for the season at 5-6, but they still remain in first place in the lackluster NFC South.

Where do the Bucs rank among the rest of the teams in the league after another disappointing defeat?

Here are the latest NFL power rankings after Week 12, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button