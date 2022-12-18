How far do soccer players run in a game compared to the NFL?

Amid the action-packed Week 15 of the 2022-23 NFL season, one of the biggest Sporting events in the world will be taking place. The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

While soccer and football both require fast, agile, and technical players, the former requires a lot more athleticism and running. As per reports, a soccer player in the English Premier League will cover between 5.6 – 6.8 miles or 9 -11 kilometers per game.

Meanwhile, in the NFL, a wide receiver or cornerback will run 1.2 miles or just over 2 kilometers per game. However, it makes sense given that an NFL game has only 11 minutes of playing time in comparison to the 90 minutes and beyond with soccer.

In simple terms, NFL players are built for short, sharp bursts of explosive periods of play. However, top-notch soccer stars train their physiques for longer bouts of action; therefore, they are more inclined towards speed and endurance.

When are the NFL Playoffs for the 2022-23 season?