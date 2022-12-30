How Fans Can Help Design New Houston Texans 2024 Uniforms

Have you ever wanted to have an influence over what your favorite NFL team wears every Sunday?

Well, if you’re a Houston Texans fan, you may be in luck.

Per a release from the franchise, the Texans are looking into a new design in their jerseys in 2024, and they are now asking for help in the potential design from the fans via a survey.

The Texans are looking for help in the design of helmets and jerseys, as well as color.

