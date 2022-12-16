How European Soccer Clubs Are Lured to Gaming Accounting Rules

The 2022 World Cup comes to a close this weekend, but lingering accounting scandals tied to the sport aren’t going away.

The entire board of Italian soccer Giant Juventus Resigned at the end of November after being Accused of false accounting—the latest in a long list of scandals across European football. Nothing has been proven and the team says it’s done nothing wrong, but if the allegations turned out to be true, it wouldn’t be the first time that one of Europe’s biggest and wealthiest Clubs tried to cook the books.

Why Should Football Clubs Care About Accounting?

Under European rules, Clubs can be penalized for losing too much money—and they face harsh penalties if they do.

“They won’t go bust like a normal company,” said Christina Philippou, an accounting lecturer and football finance expert at Plymouth University. Teams have captive audiences of loyal fans, she said, so even if they go bankrupt, they don’t go under; they simply re-emerge as another club.

“Then there are the Trophy clubs. Owners know they will have to plow money into them,” she said, to buy success. Chelsea was in big financial trouble when Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought it in 2003, subsequently spending billions of dollars to make the club a winner.

“So they needed to draft some rules to prevent overspending,” Philippou said, because Clubs would otherwise spend any money they could get hold of on players they might not be able to afford in trying to keep with wealthy owners. A number of clubs have wrecked their finances by racking up too much debt.

Philippou pointed out that Clubs in the Championship, the second tier of English football, spend far more on wages alone than they make in revenue—25% more in the 2020-21 season, according to Deloitte—meaning most lose money Heavily as they Chase players in hopes of promotion to the top ranks. In the Premier League, the pinnacle of English football, wages accounted for around 70% of revenue, she said.

“Premier League Clubs take part in European competitions such as the Champions League,” Philippou said, “so they must stick by European guidelines to limit wage costs.” Take those rules away, she said, and Clubs simply overspend.

The trouble now, according to Kieran Maguire, a football finance expert at Liverpool University, is that the rules have created a perverse incentive for clubs to overstate revenue. Higher income means they can afford to pay more for better players without making a loss, making their teams more competitive.

The stakes are high and top players are very expensive. At Paris Saint-Germain, for example, superstars Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar together make more than €190 million a year, according to Capology, which tracks the market; that’s more than the Payroll of entire teams outside the elite clubs.

“The business model hasn’t really changed since the 19th century,” Bill Gerrard, a Leeds University Professor specializing in sports analytics, said. “They need the revenue to pay for the players who win trophies. Therefore, if you introduce regulations to limit spending, Clubs will use accounting tricks to maximize short-term revenue.”

In the case of Juventus, Maguire said, Italian prosecutors and regulators have accused the club of breaking two sets of accounting rules. First, they charge, the club said it stopped some player payments during the pandemic, when it had actually continued paying them. And second, it allegedly inflated the value of player swaps with outside clubs to boost short-term revenue. It could realize the value of a player it sold in a single year’s revenue, while amortizing the cost of the replacement player over five years.

That meant it artificially boosted revenue in the year of the swap, Maguire said, although it would face higher costs over the next few years.

The entire Juventus board, including president Andrea Agnelli, resigned Nov. 29 over the allegations. The club declined to comment on the situation, but it has denied any wrongdoing.

So Is This a One-Off?

Not likely given that the incentives to push the limits are so strong. European club finances were clobbered by the pandemic, with a pause in play hurting both ticket sales and television revenue. Juventus was one of eight big clubs fined in September by the Union of European Football Associations for breaking financial rules, along with giants like Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Previously, it was another giant, Manchester City. UEFA in February banned the English club from the Champions League for two years and fined it €30 million ($32 million), although the ban was overturned on appeal. Man City was found to have artificially inflated commercial revenue through a shirt sponsorship deal with an airline linked to its owner.

Disguising owner cash injections as advertising revenue is one way to inflate the figures, but Gerrard said there wasn’t much Clubs could do to exaggerate their main sources of cash: television and gate money. So the scandals almost always involve one of two areas: the value of players and their contracts, and sale and leaseback deals on stadiums. “It’s amazing how accountants come to life when discussing whether to capitalize Ronaldo’s contract,” he said.

“Companies linked to clubs’ owners can buy the stadiums, sometimes at an inflated value, and then rent them back,” Gerrard said, giving a quick revenue boost to Clubs from the sales receipts. In England, Derby County, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs to have done this, he noted.

In the early 2000s, several Italian clubs—including Napoli and Roma—were found to have engaged in accounting games similar to those of which Juventus stands accused: inflating the value of player swaps and transfers to inflate short-term profits and make more money available to pay players.

What Has UEFA Done About It?

A 2009 UEFA review found that half of European clubs had lost money the previous year. To Stem the losses and avoid more club collapses, rules were introduced in the 2011-12 season limiting permissible losses to €5 million over three years. That’s extended to €30 million over the same period if a club’s owners can cover the losses. In June the rules were relaxed so that Clubs could lose up to €60 million over the three years, with wages capped at 70% of revenues.

Penalties for breaking the rules—as in the case of Manchester City—range from fines to exclusion from major European competitions such as the lucrative Champions League.

Has It Made Any Difference?

European teams are still losing money, with the Pandemic having further exacerbated their financial pressures. But the Tougher rules have succeeded in cutting the losses, Maguire said, reducing them by 90% in the 10 years from 2009 to 2019.

Gerrard said UEFA’s priority was to avoid the collapse of a Champions League team, and while it has so far succeeded, some lower-division clubs continue to face serious financial difficulties.

“Plenty of incentives remain for Clubs to play accounting games,” he said, as ambitious owners try to spend more money than is allowed.

Are the Problems Over?

Far from it, although the financial games might be changing.

Big Clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus are under pressure by a new wave of super-rich Clubs owned by state-linked investment funds, Maguire said, pointing to France’s PSG and Manchester City. To guarantee their place at the top table and money from premium competitions, a group of big clubs from across Europe in 2021 launched a failed bid for what was, in effect, a replacement for the Champions League.

Had they succeeded, the traditional Giants of the game would have been guaranteed a place in the competition, squeezing out most other clubs. The plan was derailed by popular resistance and political protests, but it showed that big clubs are fighting not just for trophies but also for guaranteed income that will keep them on top. That temptation to fudge the books isn’t going away anytime soon.

“Champions League revenues are the most important thing for the big clubs,” Philippou said. “There won’t be any end to the financial scandals.”