How emergencies similar to Damar Hamlin’s have unfolded on Colorado Springs football fields | High School Sports

Colorado Springs is a city that’s no stranger to events in athletics that have made parents’ hearts race.

The Damar Hamlin Collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals wasn’t just a sign of how dangerous football can be, but a flashback for some in the community who have faced the event head-on.

It’s Oct. 6, 2006, Harrison’s Fermin Vialpando collapsed on the field at just 17 years old while running out for the Panther’s Homecoming matchup.

It was later found that he had a preexisting heart condition, and all of the measures that Trainers typically put into action were for naught. He was unable to be revived.

More recently, on Oct. 17, 2022, Liberty freshman Jordan O’Connell collapsed during a junior varsity game. They went into cardiac arrest, and Athletic Trainers rushed into action.

His jersey and pads were cut off, and CPR was performed on O’Connell before he was transported to a local hospital and diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy — an ailment that causes the heart muscles to thicken and makes it harder for the body to pump blood.

Fountain-Fort Carson and Doherty football both saw on-field emergencies this past season.

In a game against Pine Creek on Sept. 30, 2022, Fountain-Fort Carson senior Tai Faavae went head to head with Eagles junior Mason Miller on the far sideline before attempting to walk back into the play.

They collapsed at midfield and lay motionless while teammates waved to the school’s Athletic training staff.

“We’ve seen him go down a couple of times, but when he didn’t get up, that’s when we knew it was different,” said Tai’s mother, Fran. “The moment one of his teammates was waving frantically to a trainer, I went into Panic mode.

“I told my husband to go into the pressbox and ask, and they immediately told us we needed to go down to the field.”

He was later diagnosed with a neck strain, and was able to avoid any lengthy hospital stays before later returning to play for the Trojans to finish out his final season.

At Doherty, it was the Homecoming Matchup against Mountain Range on the same night.

An official went down during the game with a severely spiked heart rate. After being tended to by Athletic Trainers and medical staff, he was taken to the hospital and later cleared.