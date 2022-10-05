How Elite Golf Is Driving The Green

As the Inaugural Sustainable Golf Week Hosted by the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf continues, the focus on Wednesday is “Big and Visible” – The Professional Game. The top level of golf plays a vital role influencing all those who enjoy the sport. It has the reach and power to encourage others to follow a lead. Across the globe, elite events are working hard to drive positive change, achieving GEO Certification® and aiming towards it using the GEO OnCourse® Tournaments program. Also, Ambassadors like Solheim Cup Captain Suzann Pettersen, Corey Pavin and Danny Lee are helping to spread the message.

GEO Certified Events

WM Phoenix

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Internationally Accredited and backed by robust reporting and third-party verification, GEO Certified® is the widely recognized standard for sustainable golf tournaments, assessing a range of disciplines relevant to hosting a golf tournament including Planning and Communications, Site Protection, Procurement, Resource Management – incorporating Waste, Water, Energy & Carbon – Access & Equity, and Legacy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button