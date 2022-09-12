How each player finished at the DP World Tour’s 2022 BMW PGA Championship

While the talk of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship is now about Shane Lowry’s win despite a late charge from the likes of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the discussion leading up to the event at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, was focused on the presence of more than a dozen players from the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Verbal blows from McIlroy, Defending Champion Billy Horschel and Ian Poulter were traded early on during the tournament week before the passing of Queen Elizabeth II forced play to be suspended on Thursday and Friday. As a result, the DP World Tour shortened the event to 54 holes, a main selling point for LIV Golf, the Greg Norman-led and Saudi Arabia-funded series that has long been criticized as a way for the Kingdom to sportswash its human rights record.

So if you haven’t already, make your joke about 54 holes now.

Before the event, LIV Golf wished good luck to 15 of its players in the field, leaving off Justin Harding, who competed in the first three LIV events, and Pablo Larrazabal, who participated in LIV’s first event in London. Two players finished inside the top five, six inside the top 20, three missed the cut and one player withdrew (then wound up at the Alabama-Texas game on Saturday).

Here’s how each LIV player finished at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship.

4: Talor Gooch

Gooch clapped back at some comments made by Horschel and proceeded to back it up on the course, finishing Solo fourth at 15 under after a trio of rounds under par, including an 8-under 64 in the second round.

Talor Gooch of the United States looks at their phone as they walk onto the tee box on the first hole at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 11, 2022 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

T-5: Patrick Reed

You’d think being involved in multiple lawsuits would make it hard for Reed to concentrate on his golf, right? Apparently not. Reed shot a 66 in the final round of LIV Golf Boston to help his 4 Aces win yet again and went even lower at Wentworth in the final round, signing for a 9-under 63 to finish T-5 at 14 under.

Patrick Reed reacts on the 18th green on the final day of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, south-west of London, on September 11, 2022. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

T-13: Lee Westwood and Adrian Otaegui

Both Otaegui and Westwood shot as low as 65 over the three rounds, with each ultimately finishing one shot outside of the top-10 at 12 under.

Lee Westwood walks to the tee box on the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 11, 2022 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

T-18: Sam Horsfield and Abraham Ancer

Ancer and Horsfield each shot a 5-under 67 on Sunday to jump inside the top 20 and finish at 11 under for the tournament.

Abraham Ancer plays his second shot on the fourth hole at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 08, 2022 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

T-23: Richard Bland, Justin Harding and Bernd Wiesberger

Harding was the most consistent player in this trio at T-23 with three rounds under par: 69-67-70. Bland and Wiesberger each went low with rounds of 66 and 67 on Sunday.

Richard Bland tees off on the 18th hole in the final round at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 11, 2022 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

T-32: Ian Poulter, Pablo Larrazabal

Poulter wore his LIV Golf team’s logo loud and proud on his shirt sleeve and finished T-32 alongside Larrazabal.

Ian Poulter reacts under his umbrella as he plays on the fourth hole at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 08, 2022 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

T-50: Graeme McDowell

McDowell was consistently good this week but just never found that extra gear to go low despite strong rounds of 71-69-69 to finish at 7 under.

Graeme McDowell plays his second shot on the fourth hole at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 08, 2022 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

72: Shaun Norris

In last place among those who made the cut, Norris struggled on Sunday with a 2-over 74.

Shaun Norris lines up a putt on the 18th green at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 10, 2022 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Missed Cut: Laurie Canter, Branden Grace and Wade Ormsby

Canter finished the first two rounds at even par and missed the mark by three shots, with Grace one shot behind at 1 over after a 2-over 74 in the second round. Ormsby five shots off the pace at 2 overs.

Wade Ormsby tees off on the third hole at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 08, 2022 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Withdraw: Sergio Garcia

Garcia shot a 4-over 76 in the first round before play was called for the day following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He then withdrew, without reason, and was spotted on the sidelines of the highly-anticipated Alabama vs. Texas college football game in Austin on Saturday.

Opinion: Sergio bolsters his reputation for unprofessionalism, yet again

