How Duke’s Mayo Bowl’s mayonnaise bath became one of college football’s weirdest traditions

College football’s Bowl season is rooted in tradition. From associated parades to famous trophies, the ever-expanding slate of games provides countless opportunities for new games to add to the lore of the Bowl season.

Enter the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Duke’s took over the naming rights of the Belk Bowl in 2020, turning a Bowl best known for a player’s Belk shoplifting spree in 2016 into one of the sport’s oddest games.

Maryland and NC State will get to play for the right to receive a mayonnaise bath in this year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl, after South Carolina was lucky enough to be on the receiving end in 2021.

The Mayo bath is a spectacle on its own, but it’s also for a good cause. Duke’s donates $10,000 to the winning coach’s Charity of choice.

Who gets the Duke’s Mayo Bowl mayonnaise bath?

Duke’s says it asks for someone associated with the Universities to receive the postgame Mayo bath, but the head coaches are asked before anyone else.

South Carolina’s Shane Beamer and North Carolina’s Mack Brown both agreed to receive a Mayo bath if they won in 2021, and it was Beamer who found himself on the receiving end of the Inaugural bath.

SHANE BEAMER MAYO BATH 😂 pic.twitter.com/9DasA0brlw — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 30, 2021

There was no Mayo bath following the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, after Bank of America Stadium reportedly balked at the idea of ​​mayonnaise touching the playing surface. That meant Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst escaped unscathed, and it may also be why Beamer’s Mayo bath took place away from the field a few minutes after the end of last year’s game.

This year’s Mayo bath recipient will be either Maryland’s Mike Locksley or NC State’s Dave Doeren. Duke’s announced earlier in the month that both coaches agreed to the Mayo bath, so there’s no backing down at this point for the veteran coaches.

For the first time, a pair of Lucky fans will perform the dumping, selected as part of a Nationwide sweepstakes to be Duke’s “Mayo Dumpers.”

Locksley and Doeren will have to hope this year’s Mayo bath goes smoother than last year’s, when Beamer was hit in the head by the tub of Mayo before he was engulfed by the condiment.

Where is the Duke’s Mayo Bowl played?

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl is played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

NC State might have the natural home-field advantage, with the school’s campus in Raleigh about a three-hour drive from Charlotte. Both South Carolina and North Carolina were close to home when they played in last year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl has Featured one team from North Carolina in all three years of the game’s existence to this point. Wake Forest lost to Wisconsin at Bank of America Stadium in 2020.