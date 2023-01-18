How Draymond Green Plans To Greet Celtics Fans In Return

“You usually have situations where people talk crazy, but not the entire arena,” Green said, per Andrews. “You’ll have a situation where an entire arena will boo you, but not what the Boston fans were doing. So, it was just a different situation than I had ever seen. It took a while to adjust to it… it was just so unexpected. It caught me off guard.”

Green added: “Whenever you know what to expect, you can plan for it. I’ve been around for 11 years so I thought I had seen it all. But that, I had never seen before. I guess with this, there was no real way to prepare for it. Except mentally know what you’re walking into. When that happens I can tune it out. But that first time I couldn’t tune it out.”

After what he went through in the Finals, Green won’t be surprised this time by anything he hears from the Boston crowd, including any remarks about him punching teammate Jordan Poole prior to the season.

Green hopes to revel in the moment by getting the last laugh in again, which he and the Warriors did in June when they became the second road team in NBA history to ever clinch a title in Boston.

“It was such a beautiful thing,” Green told ESPN. “It’s not something they haven’t experienced before. So I think it’s great that they experienced it from us. With Steph Curry doing what Steph Curry does and the guy they chose to call the N-word. It was beautiful.”