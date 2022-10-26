How Does the LIV Golf Team Championship Format Work?

With the singles season at an end, the LIV Golf Team Championship finale is upon us and features a format unlike anything golf fans are used to in team events like the Ryder Cup or the Presidents Cup.

For those new to the Saudi-backed series, the team format is nothing new, as every event features a four-man team element in addition to the singles competition. The 12 teams at each tournament are awarded points based on their overall finish during the regular season to determine seeding for the LIV Golf Team Championship.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button