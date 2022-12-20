How does Robert Williams look in his return? Celtics film breakdown

Robert Williams is back, even sooner than expected. He looked electric in his first game back as he played in high gear from out the gate, but his second outing Sunday showed what happens when the adrenaline wears off.

He’s right where you’d expect to see someone making their season debut off of their second knee surgery of the year: Potent, rusty, and trying to do it all.

To help keep him out of the way as he finds his rhythm, Mazzulla started Williams’ initial stint Sunday by having him set screens for Jaylen Brown in the corner and look to roll hard off of those. There was an emphasis on having Williams roll out away from the paint in the empty corners, where the defense didn’t have help in place to stop him. Whether it was having him screen for Brown far away from the ball or faking a screen to slip it before the defense was ready to help, Williams is doing things a bit differently so far.

Earlier this month, we covered how Mazzulla’s spacing often puts traffic near the rim on purpose to shape the defense’s chain of help. The big who is usually tucked into the Dunker spot behind the hoop gets right in the way at the rim, keeping the rim Protector on the ball side and the weakside help defender deep into the paint. This strategy was optimized last season as Williams became one of the league’s best lob threats, but the principle has evolved.

Now, the Celtics have a read for the players on the weak side where one Offensive player is looking for space to the far corner and the other is trying to pin as many bodies into the paint as possible. That was on display in Williams’ first play Sunday, when the Celtics ran a dual option play that had four Defenders committed to one action.

This starts with Williams setting the pindown screen for Brown in the corner to take Franz Wagner out of the play. Bol Bol has to step up to the ball as Brown curls into the catch and leaves Williams for the free roll. Mo Wagner has to rotate at the rim to stop Williams, Marcus Smart Pins in Paolo Banchero, and Al Horford is wide open in the weak corner. Brown went for the Tricky lob to Williams and the play failed in the end, but the potential of these plays is enormous.

When he isn’t in motion, Williams has some work to do figuring out how he can best position himself when he’s in the Dunker spot role. He can either get into the body of the Defenders to open up the corner shooter behind him or give himself some space for the lob. Williams had his arm on the back of the defender in those scenarios a few times, but not in a way that impeded the closeout when Brown wanted to kick it to the shooter. While he was aggressive at getting into the body for screens up on the perimeter, he wasn’t in position down in the trenches too many times.

You can tell he is still figuring out where to go, like on these kinds of awkward plays where his timing is thrown off releasing his screen and he isn’t sure whether to set another pick or roll hard to the rim. If he kept diving to the rim on this play, he would’ve been in position for the lob before Brown got stripped.

Williams is clearly one of the better roll threats at this point in his career, but can he become useful in the post? Although he doesn’t have the ball skills some of the league’s top centers on the move can wield, his reach and passing ability still make him one of the league’s most feared bigs storming through the paint. But can he make defenses feel that when he’s stationary on the block?

On that first play of the game when he had that corner action with Brown, Bol dropped off him and the Magic had to send an extra defender to “tag” his roll and stop him. The counter for most defenses is to switch that and have a smaller player guard him in the post.

There was one moment early in the fourth quarter when Cole Anthony picked up Williams in transition and the Celtics were ready to make a read on that mismatch. They swung the ball around to Malcolm Brogdon, who entered it into Williams.

Sam Hauser came to set a screen for Brogdon, who then cut the other way for a handoff from Williams as Hauser popped to the 3-point line. The Magic fell for it and Williams dished an easy dime to a wide-open Hauser.

Williams didn’t have to get into his post-up game and some defenses will manage to cover that one adequately, so we’ll see what happens as those scenarios pop up more this season. Even if Williams isn’t going to put a drop step through his defender and get to the rim, they at least have some Crafty Improv skills around him to put his passing skills to good use.

Defensive Discipline

Finding his place on offense will be a long process, but Williams’ real job on this team is to play sweeper on defense. He’s back in that spot on the baseline, navigating the vast land between the corner shooter and the paint. It already looks decent, although he is a step late and was in foul trouble early into his season debut.

But Williams is moving decently on switches and had several stops in the fourth quarter Sunday against a variety of Magic Perimeter players. The one bucket he gave up to Franz Wagner was his best contest of the period. The versatility is there, it’s just the patience and decision-making that will need work.

With Williams, it’s never a question of ability. It’s always been about mentality, motor, and stamina. In his second season, he learned the Angles that allow you to move with the ball instead of becoming a turnstile. The following year, they figured out how to contest shots without jumping over the shooter’s head when they pump-faked him.

So these first two games against Orlando were a nostalgic highlight reel from the Halcyon days of Williams’ more gullible days.

Like most things on defense, these bites on ball fakes stem from lagging behind earlier in possessions, or just getting into a headspace where he feels he has to make up for a few sluggish rotations by making a big play. Paolo Banchero is already great at using his pump fake to open up bounce passes to cutters and Williams opened that up for him a few times. The more Williams feels behind, the more aggressive he gets. Because he is so explosive, being overeager has consequences.

As the game wore on, his energy spurts were shorter and more focused, with a lot of walking to rebounding position or in transition after Boston got a stop. These are the Rocky sections of the arduous road back to 100 percent conditioning. It’s hardly a surprise that he’s losing some steam by the fourth quarter, especially as he played nearly 20 minutes of NBA action after a few weeks of scrimmages.

“He looks fine,” Joe Mazzulla said Sunday. “He’s just gotta work on his normal stuff that any guy does. Just being solid, understanding tendencies. But he looks good. His timing looks good. I’m happy where he is.”

Williams has a long way to go, but there’s nothing to suggest he can’t get there. He just needs time, of which he is the lord.

(Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)