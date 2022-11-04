How does PXG’s $219 driver stack up?

PXGs new 0211 driver Ryan Barath

Buying a new driver can be expensive, especially when it comes to purchasing one from a major OEM — but with the launch of the 0211 line of metal woods, PXG is offering name-brand gear at extreme value pricing.

But the obvious question is how these less expensive Clubs stack up against the competition, and today we’ve got your answer.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty and the numbers, Let’s let Bob Parsons start with his take on the 0211 clubs.

“You get far more than you pay for! These golf clubs represent a well-researched design that strips away all distractions while employing top-quality materials and advanced technologies to help make the game easier and more enjoyable for Golfers across the board.” – PXG Founder Bob Parsons

Stripping the distractions is exactly what PXG has done to help cut unnecessary costs from the design — all the way to removing any of the signature PXG adjustable weighting from the design.

PXG 0211 driver face Ryan Barath

But they take advantage of the cutting by putting back into the things that really matter, like the raw materials used in making the head and the shafts that are offered as part of the introductory price of $219.99. (PXG does offer a large selection of shaft options for an additional fee, depending on the model.)

PXG offers the Diamana S+ shaft Ryan Barath

The 0211 driver utilizes a premium 412 Titanium face with a variable thickness design to improve ball speed on mishits and maintains the standard PXG adjustable hosel to allow for finetuning of loft and face angle to help get launch and spin right where you need them.

Initial impressions

Out of the box, you would be hard-pressed to think that the 0211 driver was anything less than $500. From the packaging to the Headcover and grip all of the components are top-of-the-line, and there is no skimping on the finishing of the head either.

PXG 0211 driver head cover Ryan Barath

Heck, a PXG head cover from their own site is $35; they could have decided not to include that and charged extra money for it and I still don’t think Golfers would mind, considering the initial price of the club.

OK, so I know what you’re all here for. Come on Ryan, we get it, Let’s get to the numbers…

Testing and results

I took the 0211 driver to the range along with my GCQuad to see how it stacks up against my day-to-day numbers — and I have to say, it has me impressed.

Testing PXG 0211 with GCQuad Ryan Barath

My usual ball speed numbers hover around 155-158 and considering I was using range balls (look, I might work in the golf business but I’m still not going to pump a bunch of brand new premium balls into a range) seeing anywhere from 154-156 with was impressive and basically on par with my go-to driver under the same conditions.

I did find that spin was a bit higher compared to my go-to driver, by a couple of hundred RPMs, on shots hit towards the lower portion of the heads. But those shots stayed nicely on-line and retained ball speeds. Chalk that up to another win.

A low face Strike still maintained ball speed Ryan Barath

What does this all mean? If you’re looking for a brand-new custom driver without breaking the bank, I would highly recommend giving the PXG 0211 a shot.

