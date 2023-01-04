How does Drake Women’s basketball replace injured star Megan Meyer?

When Drake Women’s basketball player Megan Meyer suffered a torn ACL in practice last month, a Giant void was created in the Bulldogs’ lineup for the remainder of the season.

Coach Allison Pohlman said it will take more than one player to replace Meyer’s production.

“Filling that void is very difficult and has to be by committee,” Pohlman said Tuesday. “And each and every game, I think we’re going to Peel back layers and figure out who’s ready and who’s going to pull this and do that.”

Drake has to find a way to replace guard Megan Meyer, who will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Meyer, a 5-foot-8 guard, sustained the knee injury in practice while preparing for Drake’s Dec. 22 game, which was ultimately canceled due to weather.

Because of the holiday break, Pohlman said the team had trouble getting a definitive answer on the severity of Meyer’s injury. Coaches didn’t find out until recently and announced on Monday that Meyer would undergo surgery, ending her season.

