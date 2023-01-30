How Does Alabama Women’s Basketball Look Halfway Through SEC Play?

Alabama Women’s basketball has now crossed the Midway point in SEC play. With five wins and four losses, Kristy Curry’s Squad sits fifth in the conference standings, and is the last team with a winning conference record.

The team will have a week off until its next game, so let’s break down how the team has performed through the first nine SEC games.

15 is the magic number

It’s no secret that the bulk of Alabama’s success will depend on the play of Brittany Davis. The preseason All-SEC selection is averaging 17.3 points per game this season, which is the same scoring average through eight conference games (she missed the Ole Miss game due to injury).

