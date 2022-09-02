How do Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun adjust after Game 2 loss to Chicago Sky?

It’s time for another Episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This Episode features host Natalie Heavren and The Next‘s Connecticut Sun beat Reporter Jacqueline LeBlanc to discuss what went wrong for Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals against Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky?

Jacqueline talks about what went wrong for Connecticut in Game 2:

“So yesterday, the Sun had a huge opportunity to take game two after kind of surprisingly taking that game one. Curt Miller’s theme for a whole series, I guess, is playing messy and making it messy as they really attributed their game one win to just playing really hard physical defense and really disrupting what Chicago does so well in their free-flowing offense. And that didn’t exactly come to fruition yesterday, so I didn’t think the Sun necessarily played bad defense in the first half; they definitely played really hard and gritty.

Chicago just made some really good shots. They made some really difficult shots. And that’s honestly what everyone expected them to do. During the pregame, that’s all James Wade talked about was that they were going to make shots.”

“But looking back at all of their regular season losses against the Sky and all those really close games, the Sun have always responded in that third quarter in every single game; the Sun outscored the Sky in quarter three and that just didn’t happen last night.”

Jacqueline talks about what needs to change for the Sun to win the next two games at home:

“The Sun still really want to commit to playing messy basketball; I think they’re really committed to just disrupting Chicago and that’s how they’re going to be able to win this series is disrupting Chicago and forcing Chicago to be uncomfortable and kind of play how they want to play. With the Sun’s offense needs to pick up, the Sun are best when everyone is balanced, even though they have multiple Offensive threats.

They have the reigning MVP in Jonquel Jones. This offense is the best when multiple people are scoring in double digits, when people are sharing the ball and the ball is moving very quickly and easily.”

