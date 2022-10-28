How do Bears lead the NFL in rushing? With a two-headed RB

Khalil Herbert didn’t realize it until someone told him Thursday morning: the Bears’ 181 rushing yards per game are the most in the NFL. No team ran more often through seven weeks, and only four averaged more yards per carry when they did.

“It’s amazing,” Herbert said.

What’s even more amazing is how the Bears have gotten to that point: by using a running back platoon between Herbert, who leads all NFL running backs with 6.2 yards per carry, and starter David Montgomery.

Montgomery is in the final year of his contract; in theory, every handoff to Herbert costs him future earnings. Herbert, who is in his second season, has more staying power Entering the Bears’ Matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday.

In some years, there are some teams, that dynamic would cause a rift. The two say they remain close, though, even as they trade off carries.

“We feed off each other’s energy,” Montgomery said. “Khalil’s playing lights out right now. I’m proud of him. They work for that. And I’m following suit, just trying to be the best version of myself so that we can all come to a point and get this thing Rolling and get some wins.”

Bears head Coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears ride the “hot hand” when it comes to carries, but there’s no mistaking the role that has emerged for Herbert. In the first two games after Montgomery returned from an ankle injury, he outpaced Herbert in carries (27-11) and snaps (92-30). After the team regrouped during a “mini-bye,” though, Montgomery led Herbert by smaller margins in carries (15-12) and snaps (40-29) against the Patriots.

“When David gets a little tired — and he doesn’t seem like he ever gets tired — you throw Khalil in,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “And Khalil doesn’t seem to ever get tired.”

As his rushing yards pile up, it’s fair to wonder when Herbert will pass Montgomery in carries. That’s worth considering before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, where Montgomery could be attractive as a rental. But so’s this: a Bears offense that has figured out so little this season doesn’t want to mess with a good thing.

A strong run game helps quarterback Justin Fields, not hurts him. Fields leans on the team’s two-headed running back Monster as much as Montgomery and Herbert lean on each other.

“It’s hard to be successful without getting the run game going,” Fields said. “Really, just, the run game just opens up the play-action pass and every other element of your offense. So of course, always getting the run game going is definitely going to help me out playing quarterback.”

Fields helps the run game, too. The Bears are the only NFL team with three players — Herbert (66.3), Fields (52) and Montgomery (51.3) — averaging 50 yards per game or more. Only three other teams can claim even two such players.

“I feel like it’s a problem for the defense to account for all three of us,” Herbert said. “That’s three different styles you have to account for. Being back there, there’s a lot they have to think about.”

It’s up to Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy to sort that out.

“Against Washington, I think it was the fourth quarter, I didn’t want to stop giving it to David,” Getsy said. “He was just killing it. This week, Khalil had a bunch of really good runs. They didn’t want to stop giving it to him.

“It’s really good that we have that. … Having those two guys on our side is a big benefit.”

Coaches often determine which running back is on the field, but Montgomery and Herbert do have the autonomy to take themselves out of the game. When one is in the game, the other is on the sideline, waiting for a look over.

“I always give him a thumbs up,” Herbert said. “Like, ‘You good? You good? You need me to come? And vice versa.

“We look out for each other.”