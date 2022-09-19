How did these former Ohio State defensive players do in NFL Week 2?

Week 2 of the NFL season has finally kicked off. While we are waiting on the Ohio State Buckeyes to kick off Big Ten conference play against the Wisconsin Badgers, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League.

We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Sunday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday. The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into two with offense and defense.

The following are former defensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 2 of the NFL.

Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles Rams



The Los Angeles Rams are now 1-1 after defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 31-27, and Jordan Fuller tallied eight tackles.

Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints



The New Orleans Saints are now 1-1 after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-10. Pete Werner was responsible for eight tackles.

Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals



The Cincinnati Bengals are now 0-2 after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17. Vonn Bell was responsible for seven tackles.

Dre’Mont Jones, Denver Broncos



The Denver Broncos are now 1-1 after defeating the Houston Texans, 16-9, and Dre’Mont Jones was responsible for six tackles and two sacks.

Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints



The New Orleans Saints are not 1-1 after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-10. Bradley Roby tallied five tackles.

Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys



The Dallas Cowboys are now 1-1 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17. Malik Hooker racked up five tackles on the day.

Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 2-0 after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 20-10. Jamel Dean recorded five tackles and two interceptions.

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers



The Pittsburgh Steelers are now 1-1 after losing to the New England Patriots, 17-14. Cameron Heyward was responsible for five tackles.

Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions



The Detroit Lions are now 1-1 after beating the Washington Commanders, 36-27. Jeff Okudah tallied five tackles.