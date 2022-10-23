How did the National Basketball Players Association shape up and come into existence? All you need to know

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) is a labor union that serves to protect and support the rights and interests of NBA players. The association has existed since 1954 and has helped its members achieve several major goals.

The NBPA is made up of active NBA players. It has its president, vice president, and every team in the league has its representative.

This article will reveal everything you need to know about the National Basketball Players Association, its goals, history, and its current leadership.

CJ McCollum is the current National Basketball Players Association president

The National Basketball Players Association has a unique leadership structure. Similar to most countries, the association has a president who serves on a four-year term. The current president is CJ McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans.

McCollum was elected in 2021 after serving as vice president for three years. The Pelicans shooting guard replaced Chris Paul, who served as president for two terms from 2013 to 2021.