How did the Minnesota Timberwolves remake the NBA center market?

The Minnesota Timberwolves Hired new President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly for many reasons. One reason was to spice up the Buzz for the Timberwolves and get the team in the NBA headlines. Another was to create a winning culture. And a third goal was to lure other desirable NBA free agents to the roster.

When the Minnesota Timberwolves entered the NBA Free Agency market in the offseason, the team was earnestly looking for a backup center who could protect the rim and free up former center Karl-Anthony Towns to focus more of his game on offense. To that end, we worked out 10 or so options from NBA free agency that held some of those characteristics and proceeded to share those options throughout the early summer months.

Of course, the Timberwolves never signed any of the Veteran options. But in the end, we were on the right track.

TWolves FA options

10: https://t.co/tcnLdoCAxG

9:https://t.co/tBnMNzTHTb

8: https://t.co/KB6aKB4mzc

7:https://t.co/MdhU0vP0ku

6:https://t.co/BwzuHGanQT

5: https://t.co/4FpWsX6mF1

4: https://t.co/fiAGBp06hL

3: https://t.co/c77gAyWIIy

2: https://t.co/hkOFslLsEA

1: https://t.co/eRObsQuq7O pic.twitter.com/r7gn8zErnQ — Dunking With Wolves (@DunkingWolvesFS) June 1, 2022

We just never expected the Timberwolves to take it to the extreme in Tim Connelly’s first season with the team.

Win or lose, the events from today going forward will serve to remake the NBA center market. How?

If the Timberwolves gamble and lose, the team will do so with two of the NBA’s best centers. That in itself will devalue the center position, striking teams engaged in Rebuilding towards small ball rosters. Sure, an occasional big will appear on those rosters, but not in a primary core-player role.

If the Timberwolves win the gamble, the team will do so with two of the NBA’s best centers. Already cornering the market of NBA bigs, other teams will scramble to catch up, and the price for bigs in the face of a small supply and high demand will skyrocket.

Will the combination of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns Blaze a new trail for the NBA? Or are they simply leading the Timberwolves astray? In the end, isn’t that the thrill of it all? High expectations, but not really knowing if it will all end in Glory or ruins?

Stay tuned. . .