How did the former Auburn Tigers play in their second NBA game of the season?

Auburn had four of their five players in the NBA play on October 21st.

Walker Kessler, Jabari Smith, Chuma Okeke, and JT Thor all played their second game of the season. Some of these guys played well, some didn’t have great games, and one didn’t play a single minute.

Let’s see how these former Tiger players looked in their second game of the NBA season.

Walker Kessler © Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports Kessler and their Utah Jazz picked up their second win of the season, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-126. Kessler played 18 minutes, scoring six points to go along with five rebounds, two assists, and four blocks. In his first two pro games, Kessler has been tasked to guard two great players in, Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert, and has held his own in both contests. Kessler has been efficient from the floor and quickly transitioned to the pro level. He has proven why he won Defensive Player of the Year a season ago for Auburn. Kessler and the Jazz will look to stay unbeaten as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Jabari Smith © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Smith’s second game was a Shaky one as he scored ten points on 3-14 shooting. He also had one rebound, one assist, and three blocks. It’s as simple as this Smith needs to start knocking down his jump shots. He has played great defense in his first two games; the only issue has been his shooting. We all know Smith is capable of making his shots; he just needs to settle down and keep shooting. It will come eventually. Smith and the Rockets will try to pick up their first win of the season on Saturday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Chuma Okeke © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Okeke’s role with the Orlando Magic has seemingly become nonexistent. They only played 14 minutes, scoring three points. Okeke also had one rebound to go along with his measly three points. The former first-rounder will try to carve a more significant role with the Magic as the season progresses.

Thor also had a game but didn’t play a single minute. It seems like playing time will be hard to come by this season for Thor.

If you want to see how the former Auburn Tigers played in their first game of the season, click here.

