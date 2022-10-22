How did the former Auburn Tigers play in their second NBA game of the season?

Auburn had four of their five players in the NBA play on October 21st.

Walker Kessler, Jabari Smith, Chuma Okeke, and JT Thor all played their second game of the season. Some of these guys played well, some didn’t have great games, and one didn’t play a single minute.

Let’s see how these former Tiger players looked in their second game of the NBA season.

Walker Kessler

Oct 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks a shot attempt by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (25) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Kessler and their Utah Jazz picked up their second win of the season, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-126. Kessler played 18 minutes, scoring six points to go along with five rebounds, two assists, and four blocks. In his first two pro games, Kessler has been tasked to guard two great players in, Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert, and has held his own in both contests. Kessler has been efficient from the floor and quickly transitioned to the pro level. He has proven why he won Defensive Player of the Year a season ago for Auburn. Kessler and the Jazz will look to stay unbeaten as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Jabari Smith

Oct 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s second game was a Shaky one as he scored ten points on 3-14 shooting. He also had one rebound, one assist, and three blocks. It’s as simple as this Smith needs to start knocking down his jump shots. He has played great defense in his first two games; the only issue has been his shooting. We all know Smith is capable of making his shots; he just needs to settle down and keep shooting. It will come eventually. Smith and the Rockets will try to pick up their first win of the season on Saturday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chuma Okeke

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) shoots in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Okeke’s role with the Orlando Magic has seemingly become nonexistent. They only played 14 minutes, scoring three points. Okeke also had one rebound to go along with his measly three points. The former first-rounder will try to carve a more significant role with the Magic as the season progresses.

Thor also had a game but didn’t play a single minute. It seems like playing time will be hard to come by this season for Thor.

