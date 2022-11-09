How did South Dakotans do in the NFL? Here’s your week 9 recap.

The Eagles stayed unbeaten with a Thursday night win over Houston (on the same night Philadelphia and Houston were going head-to-head in the World Series, oddly enough), and Dallas Goedert had a Monster game in his team’s 29-17 win over the Texans.

The former Jackrabbit was targeted nine times and caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, equaling a season-high for catches and reaching a new season-high in yards. The touchdown was his second of the season.

The big game continued what’s been a terrific season for Goedert. Through eight games he has 40 catches for 521 yards, putting him on pace for his first 1,000-yard season as a pro. He’s made his 40 receptions on 50 targets.

Here’s this week’s Roundup of South Dakotans in the NFL.

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (USD)

Saw action on 24 special teams snaps and made one tackle in the Chiefs’ overtime win over Tennessee.

Tom Compton, OL, Denver Broncos (USD)

The Broncos had a bye.

Matt Farniok, OL, Dallas Cowboys (Washington High School)

Remains on injured reserve for the Cowboys, who were idle this week.

Dennis Gardeck, LB, Arizona Cardinals (USF)

Remains out with an ankle injury.

Nate Gerry, LB, Washington Commanders (Washington High School)

Was signed by the Commanders last week but did not play in the loss to the Vikings.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles (Britton-Hecla High School, SDSU)

Caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia’s win over Houston.

CJ Ham, FB, Minnesota Vikings (Augustana)

Played just six snaps on offense, 20 on special teams, but did not record any statistics in the Vikings’ win over Washington.

Trey Pipkins, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (USF)

Started and played most of the game in the Chargers’ win over the Falcons.

Riley Reiff, OL, Chicago Bears (Parkston High School)

Got the start and played every Offensive snap in the Bears’ loss to the Dolphins.

Christian Rozeboom, LB, Los Angeles Rams (SDSU)

Was on the field for 30 special teams plays but did not make any tackles.

Pierre Strong, RB, New England Patriots (SDSU)

Was on the field for 18 plays, all on special teams, in the Pats’ win over the Colts, recording one tackle.

Derrek Tuszka, LB, Los Angeles Chargers (Warner High School)

Played 11 snaps on defense and 21 on special teams. Recorded one tackle.

