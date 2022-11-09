How did South Dakotans do in the NFL? Here’s your week 9 recap.

The Eagles stayed unbeaten with a Thursday night win over Houston (on the same night Philadelphia and Houston were going head-to-head in the World Series, oddly enough), and Dallas Goedert had a Monster game in his team’s 29-17 win over the Texans.

The former Jackrabbit was targeted nine times and caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, equaling a season-high for catches and reaching a new season-high in yards. The touchdown was his second of the season.

The big game continued what’s been a terrific season for Goedert. Through eight games he has 40 catches for 521 yards, putting him on pace for his first 1,000-yard season as a pro. He’s made his 40 receptions on 50 targets.

Here’s this week’s Roundup of South Dakotans in the NFL.

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (USD)

Saw action on 24 special teams snaps and made one tackle in the Chiefs’ overtime win over Tennessee.

