How did Phoenix Suns’ new owner Mat Ishbia fare at basketball in college? All you need to know

Arizona's professional basketball teams, the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury are getting a new owner in Mat Ishbia. The Detroit-based Billionaire is Purchasing the Franchises for a record $4 billion, $700 million more than what Joe Tsai paid ($3.3bn) for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. Ishbia isn't just a rich businessman looking to make an investment in the growing sports industry, but is actually extremely passionate about basketball. He played for the Michigan State Spartans under Hall of Fame Coach Tom Izzo and knows how to run a hoops franchise. I had a great call with fellow Spartan Mat Ishbia congratulating him on his purchase of the Phoenix Suns. He's going to do great things not only for the Suns organization, but for the entire league. All of the other 29 NBA teams better watch out because Mat's a winner! In 2021, he donated $32 million to his alma mater for a new football building and massive overhauls to the athletics facilities. As the Phoenix Suns start a new chapter and try to forget the unruly tenure of Robert Sarver, Let's take a look at Mat Ishbia's time on the university hardwood. How was Mat Ishbia's college career at Michigan State? New Suns owner Mat Ishbia was a walk-on at Michigan State then played in three-straight Final Fours and won a national championship in 2000.

Mat Ishbia averaged 0.6 points, 0.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.1 steals per game in his college career. They played 48 total games and started just one, averaging 2.4 minutes per game.

His best season was his junior year when he started one game out of 13. He shot 66% from downtown that season while averaging 1.1 points and 0.7 assists per game.

Ishbia’s most significant performance on the NCAA stage was in the south regional first-round against Alabama State in 2001. The Spartans blew out the Hornets 69-35 and Ishbia played three minutes, grabbing two rebounds.

As reported by BBC Sport, he spoke about his connection to basketball after the Suns’ purchase was announced and said:

“Basketball is at the core of my life, from my high school days as a player to the honor of playing for Coach Izzo and winning a national title at Michigan State University.”

At 42 years of age, Ishbia is set to become the youngest team owner in the NBA. He is the CEO and chairman of United Wholesale Mortgage and is worth close to $5 billion. His brother Justin Ishbia will also make a significant investment and serve as an alternate governor of the two franchises.



