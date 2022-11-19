How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked football teams fare on Friday, Nov. 18?

Below is a quick glance at how the top-ranked high school football teams fared on Friday, Nov. 18. PennLive will continue to update Saturday games once those become final.

CLASS 6A

Rank – Team – District – Record – Result

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 8-1 – Sat. vs. Northeast (8-2), noon

2. Garnet Valley (1) – 12-0 – W, ​​No. 8 Downingtown East 28-17

3. State College (6) – 12-0 – W, ​​McDowell 57-50 (3OT)

4. North Allegheny (7) — 10-1 — Sat. vs. Pittsburgh CC (7-4), 6

5. Harrisburg (3) — 9-2 — W, No. 6 Central York 44-7

6. Central York (3) — 10-2 — L, No. 5 Harrisburg 44-7

7. Perkiomen Valley (1) — 11-2 – L, Central Bucks West 14-13

8. Downingtown East (1) — 9-4 — L, No. 2 Garnet Valley 28-17

9. Bethlehem Freedom (11) — 10-3 – L, No. 10 Parkland 35-10

10. Parkland (11) — 9-4 — W, No. 9 Bethlehem Freedom 35-10

CLASS 5A

Rank – Team – District – Record – Result

1. Upper Dublin (1) – 13-0 – W, ​​No. 9 Plymouth-Whitemarsh 30-0

2. Exeter Township (3) – 12-0 – W, ​​Northern York 21-7

3. Imhotep Charter (12) – 7-2 – Sat. vs. No. 6 Roman Catholic, 4

4. Strath Haven (1) — 12-1 — W, West Chester Rustin 28-27

5. Cathedral Prep (10) — 8-2 — idle

6. Roman Catholic (12) — 8-2 — Sat. vs. No. 3 Imhotep Charter, 4

7. Solanco (3) — 11-1 — L, Cocalico 32-8

8. Upper St. Clair (7) — 10-2 — Sat. vs. No. 10 Pine-Richland, noon

9. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) — 10-3 — L, No. 1 Upper Dublin 30-0

10. Pine-Richland (7) — 9-3 — Sat. vs. No. 8 Upper St. Clair, noon

CLASS 4A

Rank – Team – District – Record – Result

1. Aliquippa (7) – 11-0 – W, ​​No. 7 McKeesport 42-7

2. Bishop McDevitt (3) – 10-1 – W, ​​Twin Valley 47-3

3. Jersey Shore (4) – 12-1 – L, Allentown CC 38-31

4. Meadville (10) — 11-1 — Sat. vs. Juniata (8-3), 5

5. Central Valley (7) – 11-1 – W, ​​Thomas Jefferson 19-0

6. Manheim Central (3) — 11-1 — W, No. 9 Lampeter-Strasburg 42-7

7. McKeesport (7) – 11-2 – L, No. 1 Aliquippa 42-7

8. Bonner-Prendergast (12) — 10-1 — Sat. vs. Interboro (10-2), 1

9. Lampeter-Strasburg (3) — 9-3 – L, No. 6 Manheim Central 42-7

10. Crestwood (2) — 12-1 — W, Valley View 12-7

CLASS 3A

Rank – Team – District – Record – Result

1. Wyomissing (3) – 11-0 – Sat. vs. No. 7 West Perry, 1st

2. Danville (4) – 12-0 – W, ​​No. 4 Loyalsock 41-20

3. Belle Vernon (7) – 9-2 – W, ​​No. 8 Freeport 42-0

4. Loyalsock (4) — 11-2 — L, No. 2 Danville 41-20

5. Avonworth (7) — 11-1 — W, Shady Side Academy 35-0

6. Northwestern Lehigh (11) — 11-2 — W, No. 9 North Schuylkill 34-14

7. West Perry (3) — 11-1 — Sat. at No. 1 Wyomissing, 1

8. Freeport (7) — 10-2 — L, No. 3 Belle Vernon 42-0

9. North Schuylkill (11) — 10-3 — L, No. 6 Northwestern Lehigh 34-14

10. Central Martinsburg (6) — 11-2 — W, Clearfield 35-6

CLASS 2A

Rank – Team – District – Record – Result

1. Farrell (10) – 9-1 – Sat. vs. No. 8 Sharpsville, 7

2. Mount Carmel (4) – 12-1 – L, No. 10 Southern Columbia 48-18

3. Lakeland (2) – 12-1 – L, Executive Education 42-15

4. Steel Valley (7) — 11-0 — W, Neshannock 32-17

5. Beaver Falls (7) — 11-1 — W, No. 7 Sto-Rox 54-16

6. Westinghouse (8) — 12-0 — W, Central Clarion 44-8

7. Sto-Rox (7) — 9-3 – L, No. 5 Beaver Falls 54-16

8. Sharpsville (10) — 9-2 — Sat. at No. 1 Farrell, 7

9. Trinity (3) — 9-4 — W, West Catholic 24-0

10. Southern Columbia (4) — 10-3 — W, No. 2 Mount Carmel 48-18

CLASS 1A

Rank – Team – District – Record – Result

1. Canton (4) – 11-1 – idle

2. Steelton-Highspire (3) – 10-1 – Sat. vs. Windber (11-1), 1st

3. Bishop Canevin (7) – 12-1 – W, ​​No. 7 South Side Area 49-21

4. Reynolds (10) – 10-1 – Sat. vs. No. 5 Eisenhower, 1

5. Eisenhower (10) — 11-0 — Sat. vs. No. 4 Reynolds, 1

6. Northern Lehigh (11) — 11-1 — Sat. vs. Lackawanna Trail (8-4), 1st

7. South Side Area (7) — 11-2 — L, No. 3 Bishop Canevin 49-21

8. Penns Manor (6) — 11-1 — Sat. vs. No. 10 Northern Cambria

9. Port Allegany (9) — 11-1 — W, Brockway 21-14

10. Northern Cambria (6) — 9-3 — Sat. vs. No. 8 Penns Manor

