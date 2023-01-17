How Did NFL Miami Hurricanes Perform on Wild Card Weekend?

Miami found themselves well represented this wild card weekend, with _ Canes on Wild Card Weekend rosters. With players scattered across the playoff teams, how did these Canes do this weekend?

DeeJay Dallas RB, Seattle Seahawks

Dallas was second in carries for Seattle with six rushes for 13 yards. Dallas concludes the 2022 campaign with 186 rushing yards and 126 receiving yards on the season.

Mike Jackson DB, Seattle Seahawks

Jackson finished the game with five total tackles as well as a crucial pass deflection that prevented a touchdown. Jackson ends the 2022 campaign with a breakout season, finishing Top 20 in pass deflections, one interception, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown. Jackson should be a priority to resign for Seattle this offseason.

Rayshawn Jenkins DB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jenkins continued his strong regular season into the postseason, with seven total tackles and a pass deflection in a Jacksonville comeback win. Jenkins and the Jaguars will move on to face the Chiefs in Arrowhead this Saturday at 4:30 PM EST.

Jaelan Phillips LB, Miami Dolphins

Phillips had one of his most impressive games of the season having nine total tackles, half a sack, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. Phillips concludes year two with 61 total tackles, seven sacks, one forced fumble and a blocked kick.

Greg Rousseau DE, Buffalo Bills

Rousseau had just one tackle but Buffalo did enough to win and move on to face the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 3:00 pm EST.

KJ Osborn WR, Minnesota Vikings

Osborn caught two of his three targets for 20 yards and a score, but Minnesota fell at home to the New York Giants as their season came to an end. Osborn had a similar season to his last with 60 receptions for 650 yards and five touchdowns. Osborn will head into the last season of his rookie contract next year hoping to secure a big payday.

Calais Campbell DT, Baltimore Ravens

Campbell logged two total tackles and a quarterback hit as the Lamar-less Ravens lost the Cincinnati Bengals 24-17. Campbell closes out the season with 18 tackles, five and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles. Currently at 99 career sacks, Campbell appears he’ll miss out on the 100 sacks milestone as he heads towards retirement.

