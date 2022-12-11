How did Maryland football’s 2021 transfer departures fare at their new schools this season?

The transfer Portal has taken over college football and Maryland has been far from immune, posting some of the highest outgoing transfer numbers in the country over the last few years, but it has not caught Coach Mike Locksley off-guard.

“The transfer Portal is a good thing for both players and coaches. Because of the immediate eligibility, I think you’ll see 10 percent of your roster leave every year. Just like I’ve said before, you’ll lose a couple of coaches every year. It’s just the nature of the business,” he said after last season.

Maryland already has seen double-digit players announce their transfers, but that’s not to say they were all begged to stay.

“Just because a kid is in the Portal doesn’t mean that he went in on his own … You know, if you look at who left our program, we wish every last one of those guys, well … For whatever reason, if it wasn’t a fit for them or fit for us, they have the opportunity to go find it and make it better. And it helps our program because if a kid doesn’t want to be here, it allows us to go get guys that want to be here. So it’s a win-win.”

Jeff Ermann highlighted this in January and talked about the Maryland players that decided to leave via the transfer portal. Let’s take an updated look at those players from last season and how they fared at their new schools this season: