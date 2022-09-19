How did former Ohio State Offensive players perform in NFL Week 2?

Week 2 of the NFL season has finally kicked off. While we are waiting on the Ohio State Buckeyes to kick off Big Ten conference play against the Wisconsin Badgers, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League.

We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Sunday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday. The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into two with offense and defense.

The following are former Offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 2 of the NFL.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals



The Cincinnati Bengals are now 0-2 after a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Joe Burrow completed 24 of 36 passing attempts for 199 yards and a touchdown. He also had four carries for 26 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys



The Dallas Cowboys are now 1-1 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17 and Ezekiel Elliott ran 15 times for 53 yards.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders



The Washington Commanders are now 1-1 after losing to the Detroit Lions, 36-21. Curtis Samuel had seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown as well as one rush for 21 yards.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders



The Washington Commanders are now 1-1 after losing to the Detroit Lions, 36-27. Terry McLaurin hauled in four receptions for 75 yards as well as added one carry for seven yards.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets



The New York Jets are now 1-1 as they defeated the Cleveland Browns, 31-30, and Garrett Wilson was responsible for eight receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns. One of those was the game-winner.

Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys



The Dallas Cowboys are now 1-1 as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17, and Noah Brown snagged five receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints



The New Orleans Saints are now 1-1 after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-10. Chris Olave hauled in five receptions for 80 yards.

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints



The New Orleans Saints are now 1-1 after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-10. Michael Thomas snagged six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.

