How did former Auburn players fare on NBA opening night?

Auburn has five players on rosters this year in the NBA. Jabari Smith (Houston Rockets), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Isaac Okoro (Cleveland Cavaliers), JT Thor (Charlotte Hornets), and Chuma Okeke (Orlando Magic).

All five of these players opened their season on Tuesday, October 19th, and everyone besides the rookies struggled.

Regardless of what the players are producing on the court, it is exciting for Auburn fans to be able to watch the NBA and have former Tigers players on the court. This is not a luxury Auburn fans had before the Bruce Pearl era.

