How did Drake basketball land Chico Johnson?

Hello and welcome back to the recruiting mailbag.

Let’s talk about gameday visits.

Now that we’re a few weeks into football season, I’m reminded of how important gameday visits are to recruiting. I’m sure Iowa fans remember the Penn State game last season, and there were a ton of recruits in attendance for that moment.

There haven’t been games that big – in terms of recruiting attendance – this season, but the Hawkeyes’ game against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday could be the big one for Iowa. And it won’t just be football recruits; Iowa men’s basketball will host four-star center JT Rock this weekend as well.

Long story short, gameday visits are an important part of recruiting. And as someone who covers recruiting, they’re a great way to keep an eye on current and future prospects.

