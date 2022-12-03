How did Cal men’s basketball become one of the nation’s worst programs?
Wearing a navy-blue Cal hoodie, Jerome Randle surveyed a sparse Haas Pavilion crowd as he reflected on how far his alma mater has plummeted in the 12 years since he led the Bears to their last conference title.
“It’s very hard,” Randle said during Halftime of Wednesday night’s Pac-12 loss to USC. “It’s hard because when I came here, it was obviously a football school. I feel like we changed that. And I feel like even after I left, it was moving in the right direction. Then it just took a different direction.”