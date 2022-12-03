How did Cal men’s basketball become one of the nation’s worst programs?

Wearing a navy-blue Cal hoodie, Jerome Randle surveyed a sparse Haas Pavilion crowd as he reflected on how far his alma mater has plummeted in the 12 years since he led the Bears to their last conference title.

“It’s very hard,” Randle said during Halftime of Wednesday night’s Pac-12 loss to USC. “It’s hard because when I came here, it was obviously a football school. I feel like we changed that. And I feel like even after I left, it was moving in the right direction. Then it just took a different direction.”

From 1993 to 2016, Cal men’s basketball reached 13 NCAA Tournaments, including two Sweet 16s. But in the five years since head coach Cuonzo Martin left for Missouri, the Bears have gone 51-113 (20-75 in Pac-12 play).

Their 0-8 record this season, which includes losses to UC Davis, UC San Diego, Southern and Texas State, gives them the worst start for a major-conference team in four decades. As Cal prepares for a potential shellacking at No. 4 Arizona is Sunday afternoon, it finds itself in a Grim sort of limbo.

A cash-strapped Athletic department can’t necessarily afford to buy Mark Fox out of a contract that pays him around $2 million a year (and runs through 2024-25) and donors might be too irked by all that caused this steep decline to cover the costs. The big question now is how much worse things will become before Cal makes a decision about Fox’s future.

Although the Bears hope to get a couple of rotation players back from injury soon, they might not have enough talent to win more than one or two Pac-12 games. It’s plausible that they become the first large-conference school since the 1944-45 Baylor Bears to not win a game all season.

With by far the easiest portion of its schedule over, Cal only has two games left — home matchups next Wednesday against Eastern Washington and Dec. 21 against Texas-Arlington — in which it should be favored. The longer the Bears go without a win, the uglier the scene at Haas Pavilion could become.

A season-high crowd of 3,648 dotted the 11,858-seat arena for Wednesday’s Pac-12 opener against USC, significant progress from the 1,364 people who watched Cal fall to Southern by eight on Nov. 18 and the 1,211 who witnessed the Bears’ four-point loss to Texas State three days later. As Fox’s name blared through the PA system during pregame introductions, a handful of fans booed.

Two Cal students in the third row across from USC’s bench had brown paper bags over their heads. One of them, senior Will Cooke, stood during breaks in the action to hold up a poster with the logo of the popular web browser Firefox.

That symbol has become a rallying cry among fans eager to see Fox dismissed. Shortly after Athletic Director Jim Knowlton hired Fox in March 2019, they pinpointed this season — Fox’s fourth in Berkeley — as the time when Cal should be in the top half of the Pac-12 standings. Yet here the Bears are, one of just six winless programs in the 363-school Division I.

“What Cal is right now is just unacceptable, and anyone who says otherwise is not living in reality,” said Anwar McQueen, a guard on the 1997 Bears, the program’s last Sweet 16 team. “Every program in the country has injuries and stuff. It’s just not getting done.”

Knowlton declined an interview request for this story, then had a staffer email a statement that echoed a recent note he shared with Cal fans: “We are all disappointed with the results so far this season. I can assure you that nobody is more frustrated than Coach Fox and myself. I know they are in the gym every single day working hard to improve. We appreciate the continued support of our Cal Family.”

For a once-proud team to become historically bad, numerous things must go wrong. Cal’s downturn started when then-Athletic Director Mike Williams promoted Martin Assistant Wyking Jones in March 2017. Clearly overwhelmed by one of college basketball’s trickier jobs, Jones went just 16-47 in two seasons — the worst two-year stretch in program history.

In his first big hire as the Bears’ AD, Knowlton tabbed Fox over other reported possibilities like Gonzaga associate head Coach Tommy Lloyd and Cal alum and Florida State Assistant Dennis Gates. Lloyd is now 39-5 in his second season leading Arizona; Gates is 8-0 at Missouri after guiding Cleveland State to back-to-back Horizon League titles.

In Fox, Knowlton saw an experienced Coach with a strong academic track record at Nevada and Georgia who could bring stability to Cal. Few expected a one- or two-season turnaround. But more than 3½ years removed from his introductory news conference, Fox has yet to prove he can give the Bears a chance to compete in the Pac-12.

According to 247Sports, each of his four recruiting classes have ranked in the bottom third of the conference. Arguably the three best players to come through the program over the past half-decade are all former Jones recruits now logging big minutes elsewhere: Justice Sueing (Ohio State), Matt Bradley (San Diego State) and Andre Kelly (UC Santa Barbara).

Cal Ranks in the 300s among DI teams in points per game, assists per game, field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage and turnovers per game. Although it has four rotation pieces out in Jarred Hyder (season-ending surgery), Sam Alajiki (concussion protocol), Jalen Celestine (knee) and DeJuan Clayton (hamstring), it likely wouldn’t be above.500 even if the roster were fully healthy.

“Mark Fox is a good coach, but who of his guys have really come on like gangbusters?” said Gregg Gottlieb, a former Cal Assistant under Ben Braun and Mike Montgomery (2007-14). “Cal doesn’t have any players who would definitely start on other teams in the league, so how are they going to beat anybody?”

However, the Bears’ issues run much deeper than just Fox and his staff. More than a half-dozen former players interviewed for this story said they believe the university administration deserves blame for the program’s struggles.

For decades, Cal has drawn criticism for not making sports more of a priority. The AD only received a seat in the chancellor’s cabinet relatively recently. Since the NCAA started letting student-athletes profit off their name, image and likeness in June 2021, Cal has seemed somewhat slow to adapt.

Then there is the fact that the Bears remain one of the few Power 5 schools without a basketball practice facility. If players want to hoist shots late at night, they must either have a Coach let them in to Haas or head to a nearby 24 Hour Fitness.

Knowlton has said he hopes to begin work on building a practice facility by summer 2025. But based on how things are trending, some alums worry that the program could be almost beyond repair by then.

Cal’s strict Admissions standards limit the number of Pac-12-caliber recruits coaches can target. With no recent history of success and subpar facilities compared to the rest of the conference, any Coach could have problems Landing players. And it will only get more difficult the longer the Bears are irrelevant.

“Kids have a really short memory,” said Michael “Yogi” Stewart, a Cal big man in the mid-1990s whose son, Sean, is a five-star recruit committed to Duke. “If they see a program that’s been down, they don’t want to be a part of it.”

Added Jordan Mathews, a guard on the Bears’ last NCAA Tournament team in 2016: “One of my old teammates sent me a picture from the game a couple weeks ago. There was nobody there. Those are things players care about. If you have the opportunity to go to a basketball school, where playing at a high level is the No. 1 thing, any basketball player is going to pick that.”

It doesn’t help that many former players feel disconnected from the program. Almost every Cal basketball alum who spoke for this story said he wanted to hear more from the current staff.

One of the few program luminaries to attend games regularly is Randle, who visited the shootaround Wednesday before sitting courtside during the USC game alongside fellow former players Sean Lampley (1997-2001) and Stephen Domingo (2014-17). After scoring just two points through the first 10 minutes, Cal got within three Midway through the second half, only to give up a 20-0 run and lose by 15.

During his postgame news conference, Fox complimented his team for “taking baby steps forward.” Asked how he is getting through this trying period, he appeared to fight back tears.

“When times get hard, you have a choice: You can quit and run for the hills,” Fox said. “I’m not wired that way.”

