“Destiny, Destiny!”

The ever present exclamations are commonplace at the Massachusetts Women’s basketball games in the Mullins Center, with the most vibrant screams coming from Philoxy’s biggest fan: Hannah Laramie. An 8-year-old Hadley native, Laramie found not only a role model in Philoxy, but also a friend during the team’s 2022 youth summer camp.

“It’s just something I wanted growing up, and I know I can give that kind of relationship to Hannah,” said Philoxy. “She’s been my little friend.”

The leadership role is one the Minutewomen’s Graduate point guard has adopted fiercely this year, and a role that just so happens to fall during the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Philoxy’s impact on the Women’s basketball team can be felt far beyond the on-court accolades she is widely known for.

Her presence as a leader has unequivocally altered the trajectory of a program, as well as its fan base. The road to leadership, however, did not happen overnight, nor did Philoxy expect it to happen in Massachusetts of all places.

Patches of land sprinkled with cows as far as the eye can see make up much of the towns of Amherst and nearby Hadley. The image could not be more different from where the Queens, NY, native spent the first 18 years of her life.

“I didn’t know anything about Massachusetts,” Philoxy said. “Like at all. I didn’t know that I was only three hours away, I didn’t know it existed. I got a letter from UMass but I kept ignoring them because I didn’t know what it was.”

Philoxy was eventually contacted by former recruiting coordinator Candice Walker, catalyzing a visit to UMass that ultimately changed everything.

“Once I came out here, it was just way different from the city,” Philoxy said. “But that’s what I wanted, something different. This was my first offer, and a day later when I went home, I committed.

“I just knew.”

This feeling, however, was one that came with its fair share of worries. Having an older sister who also played basketball, Philoxy often felt left in the shadows. This underdog mentality invigorated her, becoming an unmistakable feature in her character and on-court play.

“I wanted my own future,” Philoxy said. “So I went to a different (high) school and tried to build my own name, and that’s what I did.”

Once she joined UMass, a new obstacle arose for Philoxy: playing for a program with no winning history, in a place where she knew nothing and no one.

Before Phlioxy stepped onto the court in a maroon and white jersey, the Minutewomen ended their 2017-18 season with a 14-16 record.

In Philoxy’s freshman season, UMass went 16-16, seeing the first .500 season since 2002-03. The Minutewomen program has only grown since then with Philoxy leading the team’s success.

“In my seven years here when I first took over the program there was no history, there was no tradition,” head Coach Tory Verdi said. “But (Philoxy) has become a Cornerstone foundation for this program. It took some time for her to really trust me.”

“That was one of the things I was able to do with her is build that rapport for a relationship, so she knew I was always coming to her from a really good place. … Once she knew that I had her back, she was coachable and has hung onto everything that I have said.”

Coming onto a veteran-heavy team her freshman season, Philoxy found herself under the guidance of players like Jessica George and Vashnie Perry, two support systems Philoxy remains in touch with today.

In return, Philoxy came into her own, leading all A-10 freshmen from the field in 29 games played during the 2018-19 season. Through this development in trust with her teammates and eventual relationship with Verdi, Philoxy’s perspective on the player she wanted to become shifted. Not only could she be a Weapon athletically, but a strong voice that resonated throughout her team.

“I feel like just me evolving off the court, carried onto the court. I became a leader, understanding people’s weaknesses or strengths on and off the court, and just using that to win games,” Philoxy said.

Her role within the team shifted not only metaphorically, but in a literal sense. The signature goggles Philoxy dons during most games first came to be per a suggestion from the Minutewomen’s staff. It was an obvious help to clearly see while playing, but also to serve as another aid Boosting Philoxy’s strong sense of individuality.

“I feel like Amar’e Stoudemire,” Philoxy said. “He was one of the only people with goggles in the league (NBA).

“I like being the oddball. That might be weird to people, but I can’t wear contacts, I’m not a fan of them. I feel like I look cool with them on, like a superhero.”

This unlocked voice has also allowed Philoxy the confidence to advocate for her team just as much off the parquet. With discussions spurred due to Title IX’s commemoration, Philoxy has found herself becoming a spokesperson of sorts for the Minutewomen.

“We recently had a meeting a good month ago about Title IX. I honestly didn’t know what it was if I’m being honest until that month. I did a lot of yelling in that meeting just speaking on who I am and who my teammates are,” Philoxy said. “That moment made me realize that I’m not the only one who knows women are being overlooked.”

Philoxy’s unapologetic, direct support is increasingly noticeable away from the team as well. Philoxy, who only recently joined Twitter, has been vocal about the widespread disproportionate championing of the UMass men’s basketball team.

With the Minutemen posting a 9-3 record thus far this season, their newfound success has stirred the virtual discussion that basketball’s revival at UMass is underway. All the while, UMass’ Women’s basketball team is reigning A-10 Champions and is on track to post their fourth consecutive winning season.

In response, Philoxy tweeted is Nov. 20th, “When ya’ll say UMass basketball is back… what do ya’ll mean by that”

The accountable, yet all the while supportive environment fostered within the Minutewomen’s newfound culture has not merely benefited Philoxy. Players in the years following her arrival have felt the effects of Verdi and his staff, with Philoxy becoming a key cultivator of the family mentality.

For Philoxy, Verdi is someone she can always go to for support and advice. Their connection ultimately became a key reason why Philoxy spent her fifth and final year of eligibility as a Minutewoman.

“And just like me coming back, he supported me leaving and he supported me staying. They just want to make sure outside of basketball, I was all set,” Philoxy said.

“That’s something that I always wanted as a kid. Someone, like a parent or a role model, just anybody to have me under their wing and support me, make sure I’m okay. So yeah, he’s like a father figure, I guess you could say.”

That support empowered her to reach her highest form not just athletically, but as a person. Philoxy’s outgoing personality has become a magnetizing force within this group. Whether it be cracking a joke, busting a move or just hyping up her teammates’ success, Philoxy has grown to become the heart of this team.

With the positivity Philoxy has brought to her team, it was no surprise when she decided to bring her personality in front of a camera. As a Communication major, she added to her busy schedule in becoming a UMass Sports Insider Correspondent.

Philoxy’s teammates already knew about her larger-than-life character, but now the internet got its own taste of it. Her journalistic debut came in an October 22 videos with UMass hockey’s Assistant Captain Jerry Harding.

The video was not only entertaining with back-and-forth banter between Harding and Philoxy, (in hockey equipment no less), but simultaneously brought attention to the Women’s basketball program.

“This school loves hockey, I understand that,” Philoxy said. “It’s a man’s world we live in right now. They love men’s basketball and they love football too. So it’s taken us a while to get the attention we deserve. I got confidence in myself, my team has confidence in themselves. And hopefully the women athletes on campus, in Amherst, or wherever have confidence in their team and themselves. We are going to evolve soon, we just have to be patient.”

Many, including players on the Women’s basketball team, have questioned why the Squad has not gained the support they deserve. After winning an A-10 Championship last year, the team showed the talent they have. Even with their success, fans have continued not to show up to Women’s basketball games.

In UMass’ home opener where the Minutewomen raised their Championship banner, 1,138 people showed up. A few hours later, 4,963 attended the men’s game. Both teams played the same opponent, on the same day, but the men drew almost 4,000 more fans.

“What makes us so different? We can’t dunk? But we’re winning,” Philoxy said.

“You know, I don’t know if people on this campus see the bigger picture. We’re winning. We’re doing something good. But if we can’t dunk and do windmills and all that, girls basketball is foreign to them so, what makes it so different would be my question.”

Not only has the team won championships, but they have also made an impact in the Amherst community, regularly volunteering and visiting local elementary schools. Young girls have gravitated towards the team, specifically to Philoxy. Philoxy is often surrounded by children after games, all wanting to talk with their favorite player.

One fan, though, caught Philoxy’s eye during this year’s summer camp. Standing by herself at the start of camp. Philoxy related to the young girl, knowing the difficulties in connecting with the people around you.

“Every time (Hannah) came in the morning, she came looking for me, and I came looking for her,” Philoxy said. “It’s just something I wanted as a kid and I know I could give that to Hannah. Yeah, I just want to make sure she’s comfortable in the most uncomfortable situations. That’s what happened at camp and since then, we’ve been best buds.”

Hannah’s parents, Kate and Devin Laramie decided that for Christmas last year they would surprise Hannah and her brother, Jacob with season tickets for UMass’ Women’s basketball team, providing their children with the opportunity to grow their love of basketball.

“I think it is so important for Hannah and other young people to see strong women playing sports and coaching,” Devin Laramie said.

With this increased exposure to the Women’s team, Hannah specifically has developed a deepened passion and understanding for basketball. In directly seeing and interacting with people on the court who look like her, this representation has allowed the young girl to also break out of her shell, just like Philoxy did upon joining the Minutewomen.

“Hannah would come home after camp and tell me about all the things Destiney would do with her, and that made a connection within Hannah. As a parent, for someone to know your child’s name after only a week of camp is pretty impressive. I would have loved to have a Destiny in my life when I was Hannah’s age,” Kate said.

As Philoxy plays out her final year in a UMass uniform, there are many paths the point guard can take. With what she has done with UMass Sports Insider, she can continue to show her personality on TV as a sportscaster. There is also the route where Philoxy can continue to play basketball at a high level professionally.

Philoxy has written her name in UMass’ record books as a Graduate student. In her fifth year, she has passed the all-time most games played record with 124 games played. Most notably, Philoxy broke the all-time assists record with 579; this number only grows as the season continues.

“I feel like having my name stamped into something at UMass is something I think I personally deserve,” Philoxy said. “After being here for a long time and risking a lot for this school, and this school just risking a lot for me, my name being stamped as a part of UMass history would mean a lot for my career and my future.”

There exists the possibility of combining the two, utilizing her character to further her athletic and personal goals; all within the lens of her signature Fearless advocacy, for any and all things she believes in.

Ultimately no matter what Philoxy decides when her time maroon in white comes to a close, she will have the support of her teammates, Coach and an entire community.