When Tony Award-winning designer Scott Pask began working on Some Like It Hot (playing now at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre), they immediately knew what not to do.

“My first thought was to steer clear of the movie, at least until we’d conceptualized everything,” he says. While the show shares plenty of its DNA with the 1959 Billy Wilder–directed classic, it isn’t just a musical adaptation; Broadway’s Some Like It Hot, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, tells its own story of two Nightclub performers who witness a Murder and go on the lam and needed sets that would do the same. “Our journey is going from the underbelly of Chicago nightlife to a fancier nightclub, and then a train to the sun, sea, and coast,” Pask explains. “There’s a journey of Darkness to light, and that became my palate study.”

To design the sets for Broadway’s Some Like It HotScott Pask looked to 1930s landmarks like the Chrysler Building, and gave every element the opportunity to convey the show’s theme of things being different than how they appear. Marc J. Franklin

What he ended up with is an Art Deco riot filled with trompe l’oeil touches and late Jazz Age Flair that reflects not only the time and place of the story, but also helps reveal its Deeper truths. “The show takes place in 1933, which was right on the edge of the Repeal of prohibition, and the Chrysler Building had been completed in 1930, so that was in the zeitgeist,” Pask says. “I wanted to have the Flair of a building like that, so took that as a cue to play with those motifs.” As for the Tricks his work will play on audiences’ eyes, he says, “Things aren’t what they appear to be, and that’s a huge part of the show.”

The visual language of Some Like It Hot is apparent from before the first note of the score is even played, as the stage is covered by a Machine Age style curtain that’s fabricated to appear textured—another bit of stage magic. But the most thrilling moment of design comes when a train pulls across the stage, signaling the beginning of one of the show’s most important journeys and also showcasing some serious stagecraft know-how.

The mechanics of putting a train on stage weren’t the only hurdles Pask encountered, however. “One of the trickiest parts was marrying the exterior and interior,” the designer says. “For the exterior, you want the windows to be at a certain height because you step up into a train. Then when it parts, the windows need to be lower so they’re not out of scale with someone sitting. Can we suspend our disbelief and run with our imaginations to get the best outcome? It was something we examined—and because we did, it fell into place.”

“In so many shows, people have done Trains and done them so well, so I put my blinders on and thought about what we wanted to accomplish within the structure of what we were doing,” Pask explains. “What if a train pulled across from left to right? That would be phenomenal. When we start the show, it’s snaking around backstage and the Choreography for that is elaborate, if not quite as much as what’s happening on stage. Then, in act two it gets hoisted into the air of the theater.”

(Things were informed in part by Pask’s own recent journey on the Royal Scotsman. “We were well into our build by then, so there wasn’t a lot that could be altered,” he says, “but I did take inspiration. I was certainly scrutinizing light fixtures and bathrooms.”)

Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee in Some Like It Hot. Marc J. Franklin

Pressed to name his favorite aspect of his work on the show—one of many, including Ain’t No Mo and 1776 on which he’s worked this season—Pask says it was his partnership with lighting designer Natasha Katz and costumer Gregg Barnes that thrills him the most. “Their work is so extraordinary that it just amazes me,” he notes. “What I am so proud of is our close collaboration.”

That’s apparent to audiences, who will no doubt appreciate the scenic design for its own merits, but also as part of a whole that tells a Cohesive story—from the remarkable Choreography (find better tap dance sequences, we dare you) to top-notch performances and a rare attention to detail throughout. “Ultimately,” Pask says, “it’s all about Transformation of people and spaces, about concealment and revelation.”